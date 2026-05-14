Neighbourly Pharmacy Honoured as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy, Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of independent pharmacies, has once again been recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies for the sixth consecutive year and maintained Gold Standard status for the third year in a row.

Consistency at this level reflects Neighbourly's sustained performance, strong culture and governance, and its disciplined approach to growth while protecting what matters most in community pharmacy: trusted local care.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"Six consecutive years of being recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and a third year of Gold Standard is a clear signal that our model is working," said Skip Bourdo, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourly Pharmacy. "We have grown by staying grounded in the basics: supporting great pharmacy teams, keeping care close to home, and doing the right things the right way. We're honoured to once again be recognized, but this recognition belongs to our pharmacists and teams who serve patients across Canada with skill, kindness, and consistency every day."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Neighbourly's continued recognition reflects its long-term stewardship approach. The company partners with local teams, helping them strengthen patient care and expand access to services, while preserving the community relationships that make local pharmacy personal.

"This recognition reflects more than a strong year. It reflects how we at Neighbourly are building for the long term, with a clear strategy, a strong culture, and governance that supports responsible growth." said Bourdo

The 2026 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance.

Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of community pharmacies. United by their patient first focus and their role as essential and trusted healthcare hubs within their communities, Neighbourly Pharmacy strives to provide accessible healthcare with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly has expanded its diversified national footprint to include 330 locations, reinforcing the Company's reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice. https://neighbourlypharmacy.ca/

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Norton Rose Fulbright, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

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