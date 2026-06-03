Neighbourly Pharmacy Recognized at National Pharmacy Awards: Two Leaders Honoured in the Same Year

- Alicia Matthews-Kent and Bruce Winston recognized by the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada -

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly"), Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce that two of its senior leaders have been awarded two of the most prestigious national pharmacy honours by the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada ("NPAC") in recognition of their contributions to the profession – a distinction all the more remarkable for happening in a single year.

Alicia Matthews-Kent, Neighbourly's Chief Operating Officer, has been named the first-ever recipient of the Sector Catalyst Award – an award that recognizes individuals who are already making an impact in the pharmacy sector, driving innovation, thinking beyond their role, and showing clear leadership in Canada's evolving healthcare system. As the inaugural honouree, Alicia sets the benchmark for every future recipient.

Bruce Winston, Neighbourly's Senior Director, Advocacy and Professional Affairs, has been awarded the Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award, which recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional dedication to advancing pharmacy, supporting the development of pharmacy leaders, elevating standards of healthcare delivery, advocating for the role of community pharmacies in patient care, and contributing to their community through charitable or volunteer initiatives.

Both awards were presented at NPAC's 2026 Pharmacy EXPO on June 2, 2026.

"When two people from your organization are recognized at the national level in the same year, that tells you something about your company's culture," said Skip Bourdo, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourly Pharmacy. "Alicia has a rare ability to see where pharmacy needs to go and then build the path to get there. Bruce has shown what it looks like to dedicate yourself to this profession with consistency and purpose. I am incredibly proud of both of them, and I am proud that this is the kind of team we are building at Neighbourly."

National recognition of this kind reflects the growing role that community pharmacy plays in Canada's healthcare system. The Sector Catalyst and Len Marks awards recognize the people who are raising the bar for the profession and, in doing so, shaping what pharmacy looks like for patients across the country. Neighbourly is proud to contribute to making an impact in the lives of patients in the over 330 communities it serves across Canada every day.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly is Canada's largest and fastest-growing network of community pharmacies. United by a patient-first focus and their role as essential, trusted healthcare hubs, Neighbourly pharmacies deliver accessible care with a personal touch. Since 2015, Neighbourly's proven acquisition and integration model has expanded its national footprint to over 330 locations, reinforcing its reputation as the pharmacy industry's partner of choice. https://neighbourlypharmacy.ca

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada is a national, not-for-profit trade association serving as the voice of the pharmacy business in Canada. A knowledgeable stakeholder and sought-after thought leader in public health, primary care, and policy, Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents its member organizations as a trusted partner to government within and across jurisdictions.

SOURCE Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc.

[email protected]