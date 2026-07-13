Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Appoints Renée St-Jean as New Chair

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is pleased to announce the appointment of Renée St-Jean, Vice President, Enterprise Operations Governance – Pharmacy and Pharmacovigilance at Cencora, as Chair of the Association's Board of Directors for a two-year term. Renée most recently served as Vice Chair of the Board, having been appointed to the role in 2025.

A bilingual pharmacist with more than 25 years of leadership experience in healthcare, Renée has dedicated her career to advancing pharmacy practice and improving patient care in Canada. She has held senior leadership roles across specialty pharmacy, hospital and community pharmacy, regulatory consulting, and pharmacy operations. Renée holds an MBA from the University of Ottawa and is a strong advocate for integrated, patient-centered care, believing the best health outcomes are achieved through collaboration across health system partners.

Renée succeeds Marie-Claude Vézina, Senior Vice President and Chief Network Officer at Metro Inc., who has completed a successful two-year term as Chair and will continue to support the Association as Past Chair for a one-year term, helping ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Reflecting on her tenure, Marie-Claude shared: "Serving as Chair of Neighbourhood Pharmacies over the past two years has been a privilege. Together, our Board established a bold strategic direction for the Association through Prescription for Success - a roadmap that recognizes strong, sustainable pharmacy businesses as the foundation for expanding access to care and strengthening Canada's health system. I'm proud of the progress we've made to strengthen the Association, elevate pharmacy's voice with governments and partners, and position the sector for long-term success. On behalf of our Board, I want to congratulate Renée on her appointment as Chair. Renée brings tremendous experience, strategic insight, and a collaborative leadership style, and I know she will lead the Association with confidence as it enters its next chapter."

Building on that momentum, Neighbourhood Pharmacies is now focused on executing the next phase of its strategy – strengthening its national advocacy, expanding the value it delivers to members and partners, and helping shape the future of community pharmacy in Canada.

Sandra Hanna, Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourhood Pharmacies, noted: "I am excited to welcome Renée as Chair and look forward to working alongside her as we continue advancing our vision for a thriving, sustainable pharmacy sector that delivers exceptional care while strengthening communities and Canada's economy. Under Marie-Claude's leadership, our Board established a strong strategic foundation and positioned the Association for its next phase of growth and impact. Today, Neighbourhood Pharmacies is exceptionally well positioned to build on that momentum by strengthening our advocacy, expanding the value we deliver to Members and Partners, and helping shape the future of pharmacy in Canada. I also want to thank Marie-Claude for her outstanding leadership, partnership, and lasting contributions to the Association over the past two years."

As the Association enters its next chapter under Renée's leadership, it will build on that foundation by advancing policies that support sustainable pharmacy businesses, strengthen pharmacy's role in primary care, and improve access to care for Canadians.

Looking ahead to her term as Chair, Renée shared: "I am honoured to assume the role of Chair of Neighbourhood Pharmacies at a pivotal time for pharmacy and the broader healthcare system. Across Canada, pharmacy teams are playing an increasingly important role in improving access to care and supporting better health outcomes. I look forward to working alongside our Board, Members, Partners, and the Neighbourhood Pharmacies team to advance policies and initiatives that strengthen pharmacy businesses, expand access to care, and demonstrate the value our sector delivers to patients, the healthcare system, and Canada's economy."

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 12,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

Related Links

www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (https://neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca/), 416-221-9100, [email protected]