The 2026 Len Marks Pharmacy Advancement Award was presented to Bruce Winston, Senior Director, Pharmacy Advocacy & Professional Affairs at Neighbourly Pharmacy. As the Association's highest recognition for legacy leadership, the award honours individuals whose sustained contributions have advanced the position of pharmacy in healthcare and strengthened the pharmacy business sector.

A pharmacist, entrepreneur, and longtime advocate for the profession, Bruce has dedicated his career to advancing pharmacy practice, mentoring future leaders, and championing the sustainability of community pharmacy across Canada.

The 2026 Distinguished Partner of the Year Award was presented to Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada. The award honours a Neighbourhood Pharmacies Partner who demonstrates exceptional commitment to advancing the Association's initiatives and contributing to the growth and success of community pharmacy in Canada.

Under Michel's leadership, Sandoz Canada has become one of the country's leading pharmaceutical companies, while also earning recognition for its workplace culture and leadership in advancing women in the workplace. A longstanding supporter of the pharmacy sector and active contributor to national industry organizations, Michel has played an important role in strengthening collaboration and innovation across the sector.

The inaugural Sector Catalyst Award was presented to Alicia Matthews-Kent, Chief Operating Officer at Neighbourly Pharmacy, and Jason Wentzell, President & CEO of Extend Pharmacy Group. The Sector Catalyst Award recognizes trailblazing leaders whose bold thinking, innovation, collaboration, business leadership, and transformation are accelerating change within the pharmacy sector.

Alicia Matthews-Kent was recognized for her leadership in advancing patient care, operational excellence, and access to pharmacy services in rural and underserved communities. Throughout her career, Alicia has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and the development of high-performing healthcare teams.

Jason Wentzell was recognized for his entrepreneurial leadership and contributions to specialty cancer care pharmacy in Canada. Through Extend Pharmacy and the Extend Cancer Pharmacy Network, Jason has helped advance innovative care models that improve support and outcomes for oncology patients.

"These award recipients represent the very best of leadership, innovation, and collaboration within Canada's pharmacy sector," said Marie-Claude Vézina, Board Chair, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "Their contributions are helping shape a stronger, more sustainable future for pharmacy and for the patients and communities pharmacies serve every day."

"Our recipients this year reflect the spirit of progress and transformation happening across the sector," said Sandra Hanna, CEO, Neighbourhood Pharmacies. "From advocacy and operational leadership to innovation and partnership, each of these individuals has made a meaningful impact on the future of pharmacy in Canada. We are proud to recognize their achievements."

The awards were presented during Pharmacy EXPO 2026, Neighbourhood Pharmacies' annual national conference and the only event dedicated exclusively to Canada's pharmacy sector. The event brings together retailers, suppliers, and sector leaders from across the country to connect, collaborate, and help shape the future of pharmacy.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging over 12,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

Related Links

www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada, 416-221-9100, [email protected]