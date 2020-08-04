TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") is proud to announce it has been awarded the top score of "A+" across all assessed categories in the 2020 report by the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (the "PRI"), the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. While NEI has consistently received strong marks for its responsible investment program, these are the highest grades the company has achieved.

"These outstanding results reflect the deep commitment across our entire organization to ESG best practices and to the broader principles of responsible investing," said Frederick M. Pinto, Senior Vice President and Head of Asset Management for NEI. "For more than 30 years, we have been leaders in delivering the most comprehensive and effective responsible investment program in Canada, enabling our clients to build toward their financial goals while making a positive impact on the world. The PRI assessment shows we are succeeding."

The PRI works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors and to support an international network of over 3,000 signatories in integrating these factors into investment and ownership decisions. NEI Investments was among the first signatories when the PRI launched in 2006."

"The guiding principles that were adopted by the PRI were fully embedded in our work long before we became a signatory," said David Rutherford, Vice President of ESG Services for NEI. "For us, this goes beyond a single year's assessment—these results speak to the power of a thoughtful and consistently applied approach that's built on a strong foundation and refined over time."

"From strategy and governance to corporate engagement and manager oversight, we're thrilled the PRI has recognized the high level of asset management expertise we bring to our responsible investment solutions," said John Bai, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer for NEI. "Our success is the result of deep integration internally and healthy, collaborative relationships with our external sub-advisors."

