TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") has received exceptionally high marks in its latest Assessment Report from the UN Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI"). The results underscore the strength of NEI's longstanding responsible investment program, drawing attention to activities such as proxy voting, corporate engagement, participation in public policy, environmental, social and governance (ESG) materiality assessment, manager selection and monitoring, continuous monitoring of long-term ESG trends, and many other indicators.

"For over 35 years, NEI has enabled Canadian investors to do more with their money," said Tim Prescott, SVP and Head of Asset Management at Aviso Wealth, the parent company of NEI. "NEI's outstanding scores in the 2021 PRI Assessment Report affirm our commitment to ESG best practices, and fully reflect our intention to provide Canadians with holistic products that seek to optimize investment returns, while maximizing social and environmental impact."

"NEI's outstanding scores in the 2021 PRI Assessment Report affirm our commitment to ESG best practices" Tweet this

"This year, the PRI added more rigour to its process for ranking, which we absolutely welcome at NEI," said Adelaide Chiu, VP, Head of Responsible Investing & ESG Services at NEI. "As more asset managers enter the ESG marketplace, holding us all to a high standard is incredibly important to make sure investors have the best ESG investment options. Our scores from the PRI reinforce that NEI is providing Canadians with exactly that."

The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, its mandate is to understand the investment implications of ESG issues, and support its international network of more than 3,000 signatories in integrating these issues into investment and ownership decisions.

Table of module scores

Extracted from NEI's PRI Assessment Report for 2021.

Module NEI AUM coverage NEI star score

(out of 5) Median score NEI score Investment &

Stewardship Policy n/a 5 60 % 92 % Direct – Listed

equity – Passive -

incorporation <10% 5 35 % 98 % Direct – Listed

equity – Active

quantitative - voting <10% 5 61 % 97 % Direct – Listed

equity – Active

fundamental - voting >50% 5 54 % 97 % Direct – Listed

equity – Passive –

voting <10% 5 57 % 97 % Indirect – Listed

equity – Active >50% 4 57 % 88 % Indirect – Fixed

income – Active 10 – 50% 4 57 % 87 %

About the PRI Assessment Report

The assessment report is designed to provide feedback to signatories and support ongoing learning and development. The high-level assessment methodology can be found here: https://www.unpri.org/reporting-and-assessment/how-investors-are-assessed-on-their-reporting/3066.article and question-level assessment criteria can be found after each indicator in the Investor Reporting Framework, here: https://www.unpri.org/reporting-and-assessment/investor-reporting-guidance/5373.article. Note that the 2021 scoring methodology has changed to reflect the new Reporting Framework and is incomparable with scores from previous PRI years.

PRI signatories are required to report on their responsible investment activities annually. The results are made available to the public in a document called a Transparency Report. You can review NEI's 2021 PRI Assessment (English only) here, and 2021 Transparency Report (English only) here.

You can obtain a copy of the Assessment Report from the UN PRI at your request, and at no cost, by calling 1-888-809-3333, email at [email protected], or by writing us at Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P., 151 Yonge Street Suite 1200, Toronto, ON M5C 2W7.

About NEI Investments

NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over C$11 billion under management. With over 35 years of firm experience, NEI is committed to providing Canadian investors with a broad range of responsible investment solutions. The company delivers disciplined, active asset management with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. NEI Investments also manages and operates a proprietary active ownership program, and has been a signatory of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment for more than 15 years. NEI Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, helping hundreds of institutional and retail organizations gain a competitive edge through a comprehensive offering of investment dealer and insurance services supporting thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Aviso Wealth's asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios, and its award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing™, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.

With over $100 billion in assets under administration and management, Aviso Wealth is an ambitious organization backed by the collective strength of its owners: the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso"). Aviso is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited.

SOURCE NEI Investments

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: David Rutherford, VP, Communications & Corporate Sustainability, [email protected]