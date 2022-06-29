TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") today announced fee reductions for certain series of NEI Select RS Portfolios, effective immediately. The fee reductions reflect NEI's commitment to deliver value to investors, giving them access to competitively priced solutions to help grow their wealth while making a positive impact on the world. NEI utilizes its three-plus decades of company experience in responsible investing to actively engage corporations on environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") practices, and is a signatory to the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment.

The fee reductions to NEI Select RS Portfolios are a continuation of several fee reductions delivered across NEI's fund lineup in recent years. The following fee reductions will take effect immediately:

Fund Series Current

Administration

Fee New

Administration

Fee NEI Select Income RS Portfolio A 0.25 % 0.20 % F 0.25 % 0.20 % P 0.20 % 0.15 % PF 0.20 % 0.15 % NEI Select Income & Growth RS Portfolio A 0.25 % 0.20 % F 0.25 % 0.20 % P 0.20 % 0.15 % PF 0.20 % 0.15 % NEI Select Balanced RS Portfolio A 0.30 % 0.25 % F 0.25 % 0.20 % P 0.20 % 0.15 % PF 0.20 % 0.15 % NEI Select Growth & Income RS Portfolio A 0.30 % 0.25 % F 0.25 % 0.20 % P 0.20 % 0.15 % PF 0.20 % 0.15 % NEI Select Growth RS Portfolio A 0.35 % 0.30 % F 0.30 % 0.25 % P 0.25 % 0.20 % PF 0.25 % 0.20 % NEI Select Maximum Growth RS Portfolio A 0.40 % 0.35 % F 0.35 % 0.30 % P 0.30 % 0.25 % PF 0.30 % 0.25 %

Management expense ratios ("MERs") are published twice per year. Published MERs are based on fees applied during the previous period. MERs will fully reflect the changes to the administration fees after a minimum of one full year has passed following the change in fees.

For more information on NEI's funds and portfolios, please consult the Simplified Prospectus (PDF).

About NEI Investments

NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over C$11 billion under management. With over 30 years of firm experience, NEI is committed to providing Canadian investors with a broad range of responsible investment solutions. The company delivers disciplined, active asset management with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. NEI Investments also manages and operates a proprietary active ownership program, and has been a signatory of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment for more than 15 years. NEI Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms. We're a leading wealth services supplier for the Canadian financial industry, helping hundreds of institutional and retail organizations gain a competitive edge. By connecting to our flexible centre of integrated products and services, our partners are empowered to provide better wealth management to their clients. Our comprehensive offering includes investment dealer and insurance services supporting thousands of financial advisors across Canada. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a specialist in responsible investment funds and portfolios. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing™, enables self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. And Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.

With over C$100 billion in assets under administration and management, we're an ambitious organization backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. ("Aviso Wealth"). Aviso Wealth is the sole limited partner of NEI LP. Aviso is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP ("Aviso Wealth LP"), which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. ("Desjardins") and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five Provincial Credit Union Centrals (the "Centrals") and The CUMIS Group Limited.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Luba Czyrsky, Senior Manager, Social Media & Public Relations, 647-522-6783, [email protected]