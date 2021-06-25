TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") announced today changes to the risk ratings for two of its investment funds, effective today. These changes are in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). There is no change to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds associated with the new risk ratings.

Fund Previous risk rating New risk rating NEI Canadian Equity RS Fund Low to medium Medium NEI Canadian Dividend Fund Low to medium Medium

A summary of the CSA's Risk Classification Methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of the investment funds can be found in the NEI Investments Simplified Prospectus, which is available at www.neiinvestments.com, www.sedar.com, or by contacting us at 1-888-809-3333.

About NEI Investments

"NEI Investments" and "NEI" refer to Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P., an Ontario limited partnership. NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager committed to providing focused investment solutions, advised by independent portfolio managers from around the globe. NEI delivers disciplined, active asset management with a longstanding focus on environmental, social, and governance factors, with a well-defined corporate engagement process designed to create sustainable long-term value. NEI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

About Aviso Wealth

Aviso Wealth is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms, with over $95 billion in assets under administration and management. Aviso Wealth is backed by the collective strength of our owners, the credit union Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins. Our MFDA-regulated dealer, full-service IIROC-regulated dealer, and insurance agencies support thousands of financial advisors at credit unions across Canada. Our asset manager, NEI Investments, is a Canadian leader in responsible investment funds and portfolios, which are available through a national network of financial advisors. Our award-winning online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing, and our automated investing platform, VirtualWealth, empower self-directed investors to build their wealth with confidence. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial services and carrying broker services to independent financial organizations, including portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers.

