TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - NEI Investments ("NEI") has announced its updated prospectus changes that includes an expansion of its fund offering with the launch of a new global equity fund, the NEI Global Corporate Leaders Fund, and modifications to its exclusionary screening program.



New NEI Global Corporate Leaders Fund

The new NEI Global Corporate Leaders Fund (the "Fund") seeks to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies that provide products and services benefitting society, including housing, education and health.

The Fund includes businesses that demonstrate a strong corporate culture that have often been correlated with stock price outperformance, including low employee turnover, gender-diverse leadership and inclusive business practices. The Fund's investment process selects companies that are positioned to deliver long-term investment growth.

This Fund is sub-advised by Impax Asset Management, a globally renowned investment manager dedicated to investing in the transition to a more sustainable economy.

"The new Global Corporate Leaders Fund is amongst the first of its kind in Canada," said John Bai, SVP and Chief Investment Officer. "We are proud to be collaborating with Impax's global expertise as we believe this fund combines proprietary corporate culture metrics and long-term social trends, two areas that the market has underestimated as investment opportunities."

Modification of exclusionary screens



Effective June 28th, 2024, NEI will remove the following exclusions from its screening program: gambling, fossil fuels, and nuclear power.

NEI is also clarifying in its prospectus that in addition to excluding companies with sustained revenues over ten per cent generated from the distribution of automatic or semi-automatic weapons intended for civilian use, it also excludes companies with sustained revenues over ten per cent generated from the manufacture of military weapon systems and/or tailor-made components for those systems. This is not a new exclusion.

The removal of the exclusionary screens does not mean companies in those industries will necessarily enter the affected funds. Companies that would have been excluded due to the screens will now go through our long-standing evaluation process in order to be permitted to enter the relevant fund. If a company in one of these industries does not meet our standards, it will be deemed ineligible for investment. All other exclusions remain the same.



For more information, please consult the 2024 NEI Simplified Prospectus.

NEI Investments holds over $11 billion in asset under management. NEI adopts a differentiated approach to achieving investment returns for Canadians, leveraging a unique structure that includes a global network of money managers, proprietary investment management and asset allocation and a dedicated responsible investing team.

Aviso is a leading wealth services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with approximately $130 billion in total assets under administration and management.

