NEGUAC, NB, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for all levels of government. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Today, Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Georges R. Savoie, Mayor of the Municipality of Neguac, announced funding for important upgrades to the Neguac Sportplex.

The project consists of major renovations to the Sportplex including a new roof membrane, and insulation in exterior walls. Additionally, all doors of the Sportplex will be replaced, and the electrical and alarm systems will be upgraded. Further, a new ventilator system will be installed. These significant upgrades will give residents of Neguac and surrounding areas access to a modernized facility where they can enjoy recreational activities for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million dollars towards this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Municipality of Neguac and neighbouring communities are contributing the balance of $280,000.

"Today's announcement is welcomed news for the residents of Neguac. With these renovations, the Sportplex will be a modern and well maintained facility where residents can meet up and enjoy physical activities together. The Government of Canada understands the importance of investing in our communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Projects like these will help create stronger, more resilient communities from coast to coast to coast."

Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's federal government announcement is important for maintaining our regional arena in good condition and will allow people of all ages to practice sports and stay active."

His Worship Georges R. Savoie, Mayor of the Municipality of Neguac

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

The Government of Canada has invested over $557 million in 308 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada plan.

