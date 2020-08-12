Negotiations underway between Unifor and Detroit Three auto makers

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor opened formal contract talks with Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and General Motors in Toronto today telling automakers the theme of these talks is The Future is Made in Canada.

"There is no secret our members are looking to secure and manufacture new products to build this industry and create good jobs for the future," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias after handing the union's proposals to the companies' Canadian-based officials while wearing a red Unifor mask with the theme.

"It is not lost on us that auto sales were slowing before COVID-19 forced plants to shut down but we also see opportunity here to find a Made in Canada solution as the industry rebounds."

Dias also urged the federal government to expedite a manufacturing strategy, pointing out that auto assembly jobs help stimulate the economy, as every job on an assembly line creates or supports approximately 10 additional jobs.

"As we sat down today with the Detroit Three we were very emphatic about what needs to happen in this set of negotiations if we are going to have successful conclusions to this bargaining," said Dias during a news conference streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page. "We understand the industry, we understand where it's heading, and we do not intend on having this industry and our members be left behind as we are heading to more global consolidations and major investments into electric vehicles."

"Our plants in Windsor, Brampton, Oakville, and Oshawa all present an opportunity to increase volume and capacity and the pandemic exposed the fact that Canada has a well-established infrastructure, secure supply chain, along with research and development expertise that must be built upon," said Dias.

Unifor will continue its long-standing practice of pattern bargaining. The union is expected to choose which automaker it will negotiate with to establish a pattern that the remainder of the contracts will be based on.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict safety protocols are in place for the duration of the negotiations and high-resolution photos of today's exchange of proposals are available here. Video of today's live stream news conference is available for 4K download for accredited media by emailing [email protected]. A digital media kit including contact information, background on Canada's auto industry and details on plant locations, products produced and number of workers can be found on this website which will be updated regularly.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including twenty thousand autoworkers and thousands more who work in the auto parts sector. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: To arrange interviews via phone, zoom, Facetime or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or 416-896-3303 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

