Negotiations break off after Clear Medical Imaging walks away from bargaining

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - This morning, Clear Medical Imaging showed up at the bargaining table with no response to the union's latest offer to settle the ongoing strike.

Despite the union's repeated requests for a counteroffer, the employer chose to break off talks. The union will now apply to the Labour Board for first contract interest arbitration.

Clear Medical Imaging walks away from bargaining. Unifor Local 2458 members have been on strike since October 25, 2024. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"These health care workers are clear in their demands and are simply trying to arrive at their first contract with a company that refuses to bargain. The members are asking for fairness," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The union repeatedly attempted to participate in bargaining, asking the company for a new offer, with the intention of coming to a first collective agreement and ending the ongoing strike.

Payne visited the picket line on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

"I can tell you that the striking members remain steadfast in their demand for a fair collective agreement that respects patients and workers. Instead, Clear Medical seems only interested in squeezing out more profits from our health care system," continued Payne.

The employer forced a vote on its "final offer" which the workers rejected by 96%, clearly indicating a need for continued talks. The groups have been working with a provincial conciliation officer for more than three months. Workers have been on strike since October 25, 2024.

"On Christmas Day, members will mark the two-month anniversary of their strike," said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher. "We want to be able to get these members back to work serving their community, but we can't do that on our own. It takes two to negotiate, and Clear Medical Imaging has refused to engage in these discussions, disrespecting these workers and the thousands of patients in need of their services."

Unifor Local 2458 represents 120 members at Clear Medical Imaging, who work as X-ray, ultrasound and nuclear medicine technologists, clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations within Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex.

Throughout the strike, the union is actively engaging key community stakeholders, including local hospitals, healthcare practitioners, municipal governments and labour councils to discuss the broader implications of a strike and potential impact on health services in the region. Thousands of patients remain on waitlists for critical imaging services in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, with staffing shortages already affecting care delivery.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

