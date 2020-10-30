Negotiations between Unifor and Loblaw fail to reach strike settlement

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Negotiations between Unifor Local 597 and Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw Co.) have failed to reach a settlement of the ten-week long strike at 11 Dominion store locations across Newfoundland.

"It's disappointing that Loblaw Co. is still unwilling to address the workers' key concerns, including earning a living wage," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Negotiations broke down today after the two parties failed to come to agreement at a bargaining session in St. John's. Strike action across the province will continue with stores remaining closed.

"After ten weeks the company has not made one single improvement to their initial three-year offer," said Unifor Assistant to the National President Chris MacDonald.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange a Skype, Zoom or Facetime interview please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or 416-896-3303 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

