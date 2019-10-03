Negotiations between Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company break off

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Negotiations between Unifor and Coast Mountain Bus Company broke off today bringing Vancouver transit workers a step closer to strike action.

"Months of talks have failed to produce any meaningful mandate to address wages, benefits and working conditions," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "Our members have been working without a contract since March 31 and Coast Mountain has still to come to the table with an offer that addresses the key issues."

Coast Mountain Bus Company is a subsidiary of TransLink, which was recently named the best public transportation system in North America.

"TransLink won this award in part because of the on-time service of our members, but what the company isn't recognizing is that level of service was achieved due to lack of proper breaks and recovery time between trips," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Coast Mountain is also failing to address a serious understaffing issue, with overcrowded bus trips increasing 36 per cent between 2016 and 2018."

More than 5,000 Unifor members work in the lower mainland at Coast Mountain Bus Company, with Unifor Local 111 representing transit operators in conventional and community shuttle and Unifor Local 2200 representing maintenance and Seabus workers.

"TransLink ridership is on the rise, with an 18 per cent increase between 2016 and 2018 alone," said Balbir Mann, Unifor Local 111 President. "We are negotiating now to ensure that our members can properly deliver quality service to the region's growing population."

Unifor Coast Mountain members will hold a strike vote in a series of meetings at the Aria Banquet Hall in Surrey on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

"Our members know that the public relies on them and it is our sincere hope that Coast Mountain comes back with a serious offer to avoid inconvenience to transit riders," said Mike Smith, Unifor Local 2200 President.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Kathleen O'Keefe at kathleen.okeefe@unifor.org or 416-896-3303 (cell)

