Need to make a will? ATB's got a hack for that

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - For many a will is an expensive and complicated process. More than half of Canadians do not have a will which can lead to significant taxation and legal costs for loved ones. Supporting Albertans through this process, ATB Financial has partnered with Willful to provide Albertans with a simple and straightforward way to create a will.

Willful is an online tool that walks users through the process of creating a will, one step at a time. From start to finish, the entire process can take as little as 20 minutes.

Everyone has a right to the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have a will in place," says Trent Hamans, Vice President of Banking & Wealth Planning, ATB Financial. "Oftentimes, it's the process of actually putting a will together or the perceived costs associated with preparing the plan that deters people from even getting started at all. By providing a tool that makes the process of creating a will less daunting, we hope that more people will take a proactive approach to their financial planning."

Hamans adds that estate planning is one of several key pillars to financial wellness. During times of increased economic uncertainty, many new clients are seeking second opinions on their financial plan to ensure they are on the right path.

With this partnership in place, ATB is offering Albertans (regardless of whether or not they are ATB clients) with a 20% discount on the purchase price of Willful estate documents.

Receive 20% off the following prices through atb.com/willful

Coverage Price What You Get Legal Essentials $99 Legally-valid will (1) Premium Coverage $189 Legally-valid will (1) Power of attorney (1) Personal directive (1) Premium Coverage for

Family $329 For you & your spouse/partner: Legally-valid will (2) Power of attorney (2) Personal directive (2)

* Please Note: This one time purchase price gives you lifetime access; you can redo your will anytime and as many times as you need without having to ever pay again.

For more information on this initiative, visit atb.com/willful .

About ATB Financial

With $59.0 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 815,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options

