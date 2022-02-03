TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - As economic uncertainty persists, a growing number of Canadians are adjusting their savings and retirement plans as compared to last year. According to a recent TD survey, the majority (59 per cent) of respondents revealed they have altered their savings goals due to changing circumstances over the last two years. This is in contrast to a survey conducted last year, when only one in three (35 per cent) of Canadians said their savings and retirement plans had been impacted by the pandemic.

As the 2022 RRSP season is in full swing and Canadians evaluate their savings goals, TD professionals are ready to help, both in person and virtually, offering tips and guidance around building a financial plan and ways to meet both short and long-term savings goals.

"There's no "one-size-fits-all" plan when it comes to saving for retirement", says Jared Jarman, Associate Vice President, Specialized Advice at TD. "Whether you're just starting out on your savings journey or are dealing with a change in your financial circumstances, we're here with advice and tools that can help."

When it comes to investment know-how, Canadians are truly split, with only half of survey respondents (50 per cent) claiming to be confident in their level of investment knowledge, and nearly four in 10 (37 per cent) saying they're not confident they'll be able to achieve their savings goals. And while the majority (58 per cent) of Canadians routinely set financial goals, a large number (43 per cent) admit they do not.

