Necessity is the Mother of Invention: Economy compelling young Canadians to explore alternative ways to purchase a home

Canadians' desire to enter the housing market prompts new trends in co-ownership, rent-to-own and rental-unit scenarios

13 per cent of current homeowners in Canada purchased their home using non-traditional means.

purchased their home using non-traditional means. 32 per cent of Canadians are exploring non-traditional ways of entering the housing market, and nearly half of Canadians (48 per cent) would consider non-traditional forms of home ownership in the future.

The three most common alternative means that Canadians would consider for entering the housing market are: rent-to-own (22 per cent); co-ownership with a family member that isn't a spouse or partner (21 per cent); owner and primary tenant, renting out a part of the home (17 per cent).

Of the Canadians who are open to purchasing a home using an alternative model (49 per cent), 59 per cent agree that working with a realtor who could offer advice on how to navigate a non-traditional home purchase would be extremely beneficial.

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Economic factors, including the high cost of living, high interest rates and the price of housing, are prompting one-third of Canadians to explore alternative ways of entering the housing market (32 per cent), according to a Leger survey commissioned by RE/MAX Canada. When asked to consider the future, almost half of Canadians say they would keep non-traditional methods of buying a home in the mix (48 per cent).

A new RE/MAX report titled Alternative Home Ownership Models: Trends in the Canadian Housing Market examined 22 cities across Canada and assessed trends in non-traditional home-ownership models, including co-ownership with friends and family, rent-to-own scenarios, and purchasing homes with additional units or suites for income potential, as opposed to more traditional avenues.

"Canadians from coast to coast are grappling with affordability challenges, but at the same time, their desire to achieve home ownership remains strong. This is prompting many to seriously consider alternative ways to get their foot in the door, where it might not be feasible under the traditional ownership model of a single person or couple purchasing with between five and 20 per cent down," says Christopher Alexander, President of RE/MAX Canada.

According to Leger research commissioned by RE/MAX in late 2023, the majority of Canadians believe home ownership is the best investment they can make (73 per cent). This sentiment has remained consistent with a 2022 survey, indicating that despite economic turbulence, Canadians still see value in home ownership.

"With high interest rates plateauing, and potentially lowering in the latter half of 2024, now may be a good time to consider getting into the market, especially for those who have been taking a 'wait-and-see' approach," says Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist of CIBC World Markets Inc. "Despite some interest rate reprieve in 2024, Canada is still dealing with an affordability crisis due to a lack of inventory and increasing demand, which will persist until the country addresses the problem adequately. Considering this, creative solutions like co-ownership may be an option for many Canadian homebuyers looking to achieve the dream of home ownership."

Non-traditional home ownership models are also emblematic of a new, modernized chapter in what it means to be a "homeowner," an identifier more often associated with an individual or a couple. "But creativity in the home-buying process is a workaround, not a solution to Canada's affordability crisis. Like modern, innovative homebuyers, our governments must be more strategic and visionary in how we can use existing lands and real estate to drive our housing supply to allow for a greater diversity of housing for all Canadians," says Alexander. "Despite ongoing affordability and supply crises, Canadians still dream of home ownership, and as they wait for governments to come together to create a cohesive, national housing strategy, they've become innovative and resourceful in achieving this dream."

According to a Leger survey commissioned on behalf of RE/MAX Canada, 48 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home using an alternative model. Among Canadians, 22 per cent would purchase under a rent-to-own scenario; 21 per cent would consider co-ownership with a family member that isn't a spouse or partner; and 17 per cent would consider purchasing a home intending to be the primary tenant and renting out a part of the home to someone else.

There's also a cohort of Canadians that is open to the idea of non-traditional home ownership but is not sure what the process would entail (49 per cent). Of those who are open to this idea, the majority (59 per cent) believe working with a realtor who could advise on how to navigate the non-traditional purchasing journey would be beneficial.

Additional Insights

According to the Leger survey, 13 per cent of current homeowners purchased a home in a non-traditional way. Demographically, young (aged 18-34) homeowners (25 per cent), and BIPoC Canadians (27 per cent) are significantly more likely to have purchased their home using an alternative method. Likewise, young (aged 18-34) Canadians (70 per cent), BIPoC Canadians (72 per cent), and Canadians with children under 18 (71 per cent) who would consider non-traditional homeownership but are not sure what the process would entail, are more likely to agree that working with a licensed realtor who specializes in non-traditional home ownership situations would be beneficial in their homebuying journey.

Regional Market Insights

RE/MAX Canada brokers and agents across the country provided insights into non-traditional home-buying trends in their local market. According to the network, 71 per cent of regions surveyed noted a slight uptick in non-traditional home-ownership situations.

Western Canada

RE/MAX brokers and agents in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg, have reported income/secondary suites, joint tenants, and tenants in common as the most common non-traditional home-ownership models1, however, secondary suites are the most popular choice among homebuyers in 2024. Kelowna is an outlier and listed reverse mortgages as its second most common alternative ownership model. Secondary suites are used to generate income by renting to a tenant, or for intergenerational housing. More affordable cities in Western Canada, such as Saskatoon, Regina, and Nanaimo are not observing the same trends.

In Edmonton and Winnipeg, increased immigration has sparked an uptick in homebuyers seeking properties with secondary suites and intergenerational accommodations. By comparison, in more expensive markets such as Vancouver, Kelowna and Victoria, brokers and agents are reporting a growing popularity of income suites for income potential or to mitigate mortgage costs. In Vancouver, many buyers who purchase a home with a secondary suite are doing so for additional income to help with mortgage costs. Victoria is also experiencing an increase in co-ownership with friends or family within the last two years due to high prices.

This trend is anticipated to continue in Western Canada markets, with areas experiencing the biggest influx of newcomers from out of province and internationally seeing the biggest shift toward non-traditional ownership models. For instance, Winnipeg is anticipating an increase of between 10 to 12 per cent of first-time homebuyers entering non-traditional home ownership setups, whereas Victoria is anticipating an increase of only two to five per cent.

Ontario

Ongoing affordability and supply issues, coupled with increased migration, have caused non-traditional home-ownership models to increase over the last year in markets such as London, Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga, Sudbury, Hamilton-Burlington and Oakville. According to RE/MAX brokers, the top three non-traditional home-ownership models are tenants in common, secondary suites and joint tenants.

In London, Brampton and Mississauga, homebuyers are increasingly searching for properties with secondary suites to accommodate intergenerational households. In London, parents commonly purchase homes with their children to operate as an intergenerational family unit and assist with childcare and household expenses. By contrast, in Mississauga and Brampton, which are experiencing an expanding immigrant population, secondary suites are intended to accommodate extended family members or to generate rental income to support the costs of growing extended families.

According to the RE/MAX broker in Hamilton-Burlington-Oakville, sales data in the region that looks at ownership composition has many agreements with multiple names on purchases, meaning there are likely a variety of instances of joint ownership. Multigenerational buyers have also increased in the region, anecdotally, by approximately 300 per cent over the last five years. This is especially prevalent among families, with co-ownership or shared equity among parents and/or even grandparents. Likewise, these regions are seeing an uptick in reverse mortgages, especially among older residents to either get the property they want or use the funds in another investment.

In Ontario cities such as Brampton, Mississauga and London, municipal governments have recognized the benefits of secondary income suites and have implemented supportive policies to encourage their development through streamlined approval processes and relaxed zoning restrictions.

Brokers reported the number of Canadians entering non-traditional homebuyer situations in markets like London, ON and Toronto, ON, is anticipated to increase between eight to 10 per cent, and in Mississauga and Brampton, it could be as high as 35 per cent with a five per cent year-over-year increase moving forward.

Like Western Canada, while multi-generational living is on the radar in more affordable Ontario cities, such as Ottawa, the number of buyers is minimal. Independent living is still affordable in Ottawa, and the region is attracting more young families than its more costly counterparts.

Montreal

In Montreal, a lack of inventory paired with affordability issues, has caused an uptick in buyers looking towards non-traditional methods of home ownership. This trend is expected to continue. When homebuyers in Montreal do opt for non-traditional purchasing models, the most common forms are co-ownership/co-equity, tenants in common, and income/secondary suites. Secondary suites specifically, are becoming more popular, but according to the RE/MAX broker in Montreal, present legislation must be amended to make these suites more accessible to the general population. Due to ongoing affordability challenges in the area, it's anticipated that Montreal could see a 10 to 15 per cent increase in homebuyers exploring creative solutions to engage with the housing market this year.

Atlantic Canada

In Atlantic Canada, some brokers reported an increase in joint tenants, co-ownership/co-equity and a rise in popularity of homes with in-law suites for additional income potential. In Moncton, NB and Halifax, NS, a lack of inventory is ongoing, resulting in buyers becoming more creative in how they purchase homes and the type of home they short-list. Similar to Ontario regions that are encouraging the development of secondary suites, in November 2023, the City of Moncton proposed a $10,000 grant for adding a basement apartment, garden suite, or second housing unit on a residential lot, which could further encourage residents to purchase homes with additional suites. Similarly, Halifax has seen greater flexibility from the municipal government to develop secondary suites.

In Charlottetown, P.E.I, there has also been an uptick in buyers in the region entering non-traditional forms of homeownership, with income/secondary suites, followed by co-ownership/co-equity and rent-to-own being some of the most common forms in the region.

Affordability is another factor driving trends in alternative home ownership methods in Halifax. According to the RE/MAX broker in Halifax, families and friends purchasing homes together and living together has been a trend to mitigate costs for a while and it's expected to continue – and even increase in 2024 due to current inflation and interest rate climates.

Brokers in Moncton, NB, and Halifax NS are anticipating seeing approximately five to 15 per cent of buyers enter non-traditional home ownership situations in 2024. While the RE/MAX broker in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is anticipating five to 10 per cent.

Due to the relative affordability of St. John's, NF, compared to other Canadian regions, non-traditional home ownership is currently not a trend.

Advice to Buyers:

Research, research, research: Research realtors, lenders, lawyers and mortgage brokers with experience in non-traditional homeownership agreements. Get informed on the benefits and drawbacks of non-traditional home-ownership models before you start your buying journey.



Understand the tax implications: Non-traditional home-ownership models often include different tax impacts and benefits. Consult a tax professional and weigh the taxes you may or may not be subjected to prior to entering any non-traditional models of home ownership.



Learn about the different forms of home ownership and choose the one that's right for you and your situation: For anyone looking at rent-to-own, structure the agreement and the monthly payments such that the lender will accept it to fund a mortgage utilizing that as your down payment in the future. This is the most common way that rental buyers lose their money, sometimes negligently by the seller or landlord, and sometimes intentionally setting them up to fail to keep their cash.



It's not a one-size-fits-all solution: While demand for secondary suites has seen an increase in many Canadian regions, and does offer potential income benefits, RE/MAX brokers caution buyers that these suites do come with barriers to entry, specifically timing. It may take owners a while to breakeven on the income potential of secondary suites.

About the report:

This report includes data and insights provided by RE/MAX brokerages. RE/MAX brokers and agents are surveyed on market activity, local developments and trends.

About Leger

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned full-service market research firm. An online survey of 1,522 Canadians was completed between January 19 and January 22, 2024, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. A probability sample of the same size (1,522) would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. RE/MAX Canada refers to RE/MAX of Western Canada (1998), LLC and RE/MAX Ontario-Atlantic Canada, Inc., and RE/MAX Promotions, Inc., each of which are affiliates of RE/MAX, LLC. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca.

Forward looking statements

This report includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding housing market conditions and the Company's results of operations, performance and growth. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include (1) the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the Company and continues to pose significant and widespread risks to the Company's business, the Company's ability to successfully close the anticipated reacquisition and to integrate the reacquired regions into its business, (3) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (4) changes in business and economic activity in general, (5) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (6) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (7) changes in laws and regulations, (8) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect the RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage brands, (9) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, and (10) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.remax.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

1 For the purposes of this report, "Joint tenants," is defined as "each party owing an equal part of the property, commonly when spouses or partners purchase a property together," and "Tenants in common," is defined as "a sub-type of co-ownership, each owner owns an undivided part of their property and can pass their share on to heirs."

SOURCE RE/MAX Canada

For further information: Kyra Marskell, APEX PR: [email protected], 519-897-9585; Danielle Scott, APEX PR: [email protected], 416-909-5185; Lydia McNutt, RE/MAX Canada: [email protected], 416-797-0473