Detached housing values at Greater Vancouver's and Toronto's most affordable price points edge upward as buyers cautiously return to inventory-rich markets, says REMAX Canada

Buyers tired of waiting for the "right time" to buy

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Signs of the much-anticipated spring market finally materialized in June as greater inventory and softer overall values reinvigorated buyer intentions and bolstered demand for detached housing in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, according to a report released today by REMAX Canada.

REMAX Canada's 2025 Hot Pocket Communities Report examined 83 markets across the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, between January 1 and June 30, 2025, and found that almost 23 per cent of markets (19/83) reported detached housing sales on par or ahead of year-ago levels in the first half of the year, while just over 19 per cent reported an upswing in values (16/83).

In terms of sales during the six-month time-frame, the Greater Toronto Area's 416 area code led in rebounding momentum, with just over 34.2 per cent of Toronto 416 neighbourhoods experiencing stable or growing activity in the detached home segment — ahead of the GTA's more suburban 905 area code. Likewise, Greater Vancouver experienced a sales uptick of just over 29 per cent — outperforming Fraser Valley markets.

Limited inventory levels in key areas of Greater Vancouver and Toronto proper — especially at affordable price points — are supporting price appreciation in the detached home category. Greater Vancouver took the lead with 29.4 per cent (5/17) of communities noting an upswing in median price, and 22.8 per cent of 416 markets seeing the same.

"After a prolonged period of uncertainty, we're starting to see slow but building momentum in Canada's largest real estate markets," says Don Kottick, President, REMAX Canada. "Buyers who have been sitting on the sidelines for months, prepared and ready to pounce, are finally starting to make their moves. Life moves forward and eventually, necessity dictates action. As a result, there has been a greater number of sales with 'subject-to-sale' clauses — especially in the Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley markets — that provide a safety net for buyers. Sellers are more accommodating as well, often willing to work with buyers to achieve a sale. Timing is crucial, as buyers are well informed, and markets appear to have bottomed out."

To illustrate, detached home sales in the GTA fell to 13,991 in the first half of the year, according to Toronto Regional Real Estate Board data — the lowest level on record in more than a decade and nearly 34 per cent below the 10-year average. Still, the detached category remains the frontrunner in terms of percentage of overall sales year-to-date, representing the lion's share of activity at 45.2 per cent of total residential sales in the first six months of the year. In Greater Vancouver, local board data shows detached home sales at 3,273 for the first six months of 2025 — the lowest level in 10 years and 39 per cent below the 10-year average. Market share for the detached housing segment in Greater Vancouver has slowly declined since 2021, falling to its lowest level in the first half of this year at 27.3 per cent. At its highest point in 2016, detached homes represented 40.1 per cent of total residential sales in Greater Vancouver.

Growing urgency for affordable homes in Toronto was identified by REMAX Canada as a major driver in recent weeks, with many buyers in the $850,000 to $1.2 million price range worried that the window of opportunity is already starting to close.

"In fact, certain microcosms cropping up within Toronto markets — including hot pocket communities such as Leaside, East York, Riverdale, Trinity-Bellwoods, Davisville and Little Italy — are consistently experiencing healthy demand for detached homes," says Tim Syrianos, Broker, REMAX Ultimate Realty Inc. and REMAX Condos Plus. "And while many of those properties will sell in multiple offers, make no mistake — today's buyers are laser focused on value and will walk away from properties if sellers are unreasonable."

Hot Pockets for Detached Home Sales

Key 416 neighbourhoods led the way in terms of percentage increases in sales, including central core communities Yonge-St. Clair, Casa Loma, Wychwood, Annex (C02) up 31.3 per cent (63 sales in 2025 compared to 48 sales in 2024); and Mount Pleasant East, Mount Pleasant West (C10) up 6.7 per cent (48/45). Two central areas remained on par year-over-year — Banbury-Don Mills, Victoria Village, Parkwoods-Donalda (C13) (89 sales in 2025 and 89 in 2024) and Waterfront Communities, Moss Park, Cabbagetown-South, St. James Town, Church-Yonge Corridor, and Regent Park (C08) (3/3). Five markets in the eastern district saw sales rise or hold steady, including the Beaches, Woodbine Corridor, East-End Danforth (E02) up 27 per cent (113/89); Highland Creek, West Hill, Centennial, Scarborough Rouge (E10) climbed 15.6 per cent (178/154); Oakridge, Birchcliffe-Cliffside (E06) up 1.9 per cent (109/107); Eglinton East, Scarborough Village, Cliffcrest, and Guildwood (E08) up 1.9 per cent (110/108); and Milliken, Agincourt North, Agincourt South, Malvern West (E07) on par (89/89). Three markets in the west end reported sales on par or ahead of year-ago levels, including South Parkdale, Roncesvalles, and High Park-Swansea (W01) up 56.6 per cent (72/46); High Park North, Junction Area, Runnymede-Bloor West Village, Lambton-Baby Point, Dovercourt-Wallace and Emerson-Junction (W02) up 25.9 per cent (136/108); and Kingsview Village, the Westway, Humber Heights, Willowridge-Martingrove and Riverview (W09) up 2.1 per cent (99/97).

Sales in the 905 were more tempered, with Brock and Pickering being the only communities reporting an increase over year-to-date 2024 levels. Sales were up 1.4 per cent in Brock (71/70) and 0.6 per cent in Pickering (321/319).

In Greater Vancouver, detached sales in the first six months of 2025 rose in Port Moody/Belcarra, up 31 per cent (76/58); the Gulf Islands rose 22.2 per cent (22/18); Bowen Island climbed 11.5 per cent (22/18); Squamish increased 4.5 per cent (93/89); and the Sunshine Coast registered a 5.8 per cent uptick (236/223). Meanwhile, no gains were reported in the Fraser Valley.

Top Five Detached Housing Markets: Percentage Increase in Values



Area Neighbourhoods within the district Percentage Increase Whistler/Pemberton

(GV)*

12.1 % C12 (GTA) Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills, St. Andrew-

Windfields 11.5 % Bowen Island (GV)*

9.1 % Squamish (GV)*

7.6 % W03 (GTA) Rockcliffe-Smythe, Keelesdale-Eglinton West,

Caledonia-Fairbank, Corso Italia-Davenport, Weston-

Pelham Park 6.2 % Source: Greater Vancouver Realtors, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board *Median Values

"Buyers are cautiously re-entering detached housing markets, taking advantage of more balanced market conditions, especially at affordable price points," explains Tim Hill, of Tim Hill and Associates, REMAX All Points Realty. "Most are young professionals who have spent years saving for a downpayment and are well-positioned to now move forward with their purchase plans."

Hot Pockets for Detached Home Price Growth

While there has been an upswing in values in key areas, most markets remain slightly off year-ago price levels for the same period.

"The uptick in demand for properties at the $1.8 million to $2.2 million price point, particularly in the city's established neighbourhoods, has placed modest upward pressure on values," says Syrianos. "Modest bungalows and two-storey homes on smaller lot sizes in Riverdale, the Beaches, High Park-Swansea, and Corso Italia-Davenport are most sought-after due to the proximity to the downtown core and overall walkability factor."

In the 416, eastern markets reporting average prices on par or ahead of 2024 include South Riverdale, Greenwood-Coxwell, Blake-Jones, and North Riverdale (E01) up 1.7 per cent ($1,721,370 in 2025 compared to $1,693,128 in 2024); The Beaches, Woodbine Corridor, East-End Danforth (E02) up 0.3 per cent ($2,023,403/$2,016,381); and Eglinton East, Scarborough Village, Cliffcrest, Guildwood (E08) up 2.1 per cent ($1,284,047/$1,257,739). Central markets showed upward momentum in the Waterfront Communities, Moss Park, Cabbagetown-South, St. James Town, Church-Yonge Corridor, Regent Park (C08) up 21.5 per cent ($2,166,667/$1,783,289); Rosedale-Moore Park (C09) rising 5.6 per cent ($4,265,874/$4,039,383); and Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills, St. Andrew-Windfields (C12) up 11.5 per cent ($4,608,619/$4,134,825). Two west-end markets experienced upward pressure on average price, including South Parkdale, Roncesvalles, High Park-Swansea (W01) up a modest 1.2 per cent ($2,091,470/$2,065,721); and Rockcliffe-Smythe, Keelesdale-Eglinton West, Caledonia-Fairbank, Corso Italia-Davenport, Weston-Pelham Park (W03) climbing 6.2 per cent ($1,102,706/$1,038,548).

In the 905, Durham Region's Scugog reported a two-per-cent increase in values ($1,112,146 in 2025 compared to $1,090,069 in 2024), while average price in Peel Region's Caledon area jumped 5.6 per cent ($1,540,693/$1,458,934) year-over-year.

"Affordability continues to play a huge role in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with the greatest activity occurring between $1 million and $1.5 million," says Hill. "For buyers looking to establish a foothold in real estate, communities such as Squamish and Bowen Island offer the best of both worlds–close proximity to the city against a recreational backdrop, while Mission's picturesque landscape is a draw for those looking to get into the market at the million-dollar mark."

Median price appreciation was evident in the first six months of 2025 in five markets, including Bowen Island, up 9.1 per cent ($1,500,000 in 2025 compared to $1,375,000 in 2024); Delta-South, up one per cent ($1,509,523/$1,494,000); Squamish, up 7.6 per cent ($1,690,000/$1,570,000) ; West Vancouver/Howe Sound at 2.6 per cent ($2,998,000/$2,922,200); and Whistler/Pemberton at 12.1 per cent ($2,663,500/$2,350,000).

Mission was the sole market to report a nominal increase in average price in the Fraser Valley, rising 0.7 per cent to $1,052,454 in the first six months of 2025, compared to $1,044,946 in 2024.

"Buyers now have the advantage of time and are working closely with lenders to ensure a seamless home-buying process," says Kottick. "Some are still awaiting further announcements from the Bank of Canada regarding interest rate cuts. Should those materialize, we could see the full impact of pent-up demand. The U.S. trade situation continues to weigh on economic performance, and we can expect an air of caution to linger until a trade deal is struck. In the meantime, moves toward economic transformation and diversification bode well for Canada's future. As such, the back half of 2025 should see recovery underway and a resumption in price growth in a number of major and micro markets."

Other trends in the market include:

Greater sales at affordable price points. In the Greater Toronto Area, homes priced from $850,000 to $1.2 million in key microcosms are moving quickly, while sales in the $1 million to $1.5 million price point in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are most active.

Year-round living in more recreational areas. Purchases in more recreational markets such as Bowen Island, the Gulf Islands, Squamish and the Sunshine Coast continued in the first six months of 2025.

Rental suites still in demand. Buyers continue to offset mortgage costs by renting out suites within their homes.

Luxury market less impacted. Buyers at this price point continue to make their moves, regardless of market conditions, as evidenced by rising values in the Bridle Path, Rosedale, and West Vancouver. In the first six months of the year, 11 properties changed hands over the $10 million price point in the GTA, up considerably over the four property sales reported during the same period in 2024.

"Price, quality, time—consumers are often told to pick two, because it's very rare to realize all three," says Kottick. "In real estate, it's the perfect trifecta. This may be one of the very rare windows of opportunity where active buyers could now reap the benefits of all three. It's an anomalous event from a historical real estate perspective to have ideal conditions in each these pivotal variables. It's not only rare; it's fleeting. As rebounding home sales gain momentum, the alignment will inevitably shift."

Regional Overview

Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

While economic uncertainties have curtailed homebuying activity throughout the first six months of the year, an uptick in sales in recent weeks suggests the Greater Vancouver, and to a lesser extent, Fraser Valley markets are beginning to show signs of recovery. Buyers are cautiously re-entering the detached housing market, making offers despite not having sold their current homes—and including "subject to sale" clauses to mitigate risk. Surprisingly, sellers are adapting to the new strategy, often allowing 30-days with a trigger clause that stipulates that if another offer is presented during that time, the buyer has 24 to 72 hours to commit or lose the property. As a result, nearly four in every ten properties are sold or under contract (with offers subject-to-sale).

The lion's share of detached activity is occurring in the $1-million to $1.5-million price range, but lower rates and greater stability in the weeks and months ahead will serve to further rouse the market. Balanced market conditions currently exist, with some areas approaching buyer's market territory. After years of tight market conditions, the ability to view a plethora of homes and take more time to make decisions will ultimately provide a healthier backdrop for homebuying activity in the immediate future. Greater Vancouver communities such as the Sunshine Coast, Squamish, Port Moody/Belcarra, the Gulf Islands and Bowen Island remain popular with buyers, with all reporting an uptick in detached housing sales in the first six months of 2025. Five markets in Greater Vancouver, including Bowen Island, Gulf Islands, Port Moody/Belcarra, Squamish, and the Sunshine Coast have experienced an increase in median prices, while average values have climbed in Fraser Valley's Mission area.

Detached properties are the strongest segment of the market—with most selling if they are well-priced. Rental suites are increasingly important to younger buyers entering the market as they look to offset hefty mortgage costs. Most buyers are professionals with ample savings for a solid downpayment on the properties they purchase.

The current real estate market presents a unique opportunity for buyers. Moving into the traditional fall market, lower interest rates and increased economic stability will help propel greater homebuying activity, with the resilience of both buyers and sellers shaping the market. The window of favourable conditions will make this one of the best years in recent memory to invest in a home.

Greater Toronto Area

While overall housing sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have declined compared to year-ago levels, demand for detached housing continues to bolster the market, with the segment representing nearly half of total sales. First-time buyers have been driving detached sales in recent weeks, spurred by the increase in May's average price, with many realizing that as detached property values rise, the window of opportunity is closing.

Certain microcosms within the Toronto market — including Leaside, East York, Riverdale, Trinity-Bellwoods, High Park, Davisville, and Little Italy — are experiencing healthy activity in the $850,000 to $1.2 million price range, with some properties selling in multiple offers. Average days on market in the central core, for instance, was considerably less than the overall average at this price range, with most homes moving within 19 days during the first six months of the year. The market for homes priced between $1.8 million and $2.2 million is also solid across the city, particularly in established traditional neighbourhoods.

In essence, the delayed spring market has finally arrived. Interest appears to be piquing with more listing views, more showings, and more offers. However, the buyer mindset has two settings — deal or no deal. They're prepared to walk if the seller is unreasonable. Sellers, on the other hand are prepared to hold firm or, in more dire circumstances, end up setting new benchmarks for prices in their neighbourhood. Pent-up demand remains contained, as a result, at least until one or two more interest rate cuts can really stimulate activity.

The swing market, encompassing properties priced between $2.8 million and $3.3 million, has been the most affected during this challenging period. Listing inventory is high at the entry-level to the luxury price point and sales are few and far between. Conversely, the luxury market, priced around $3.8 million to $4 million, has been less impacted, as purchases in this range are often driven more by desire than necessity.

Greater Toronto Area's housing market is navigating a complex landscape marked by varying levels of demand across different price segments. The delayed spring market — finally materializing in June — has injected new energy, with increased interest and activity, although buyers remain cautious and sellers steadfast. As external factors such as interest rate cuts and easing trade tensions come into play, GTA market's dynamics may shift, potentially unlocking pent-up demand and fostering a more balanced environment.

Durham Region

Rapid population growth has contributed to strong homebuying activity over the past decade in Durham Region, but buyers have pulled back in 2025 given hesitation in the market attributed to overall economic uncertainty and concerns over Canada-U.S. trade negotiations.

Affordability has been a major draw for buyers to the area in recent years, with single-detached properties often priced well under homes in the 416-area code. This year, however, the number of properties that have changed hands is down by 20 per cent and more throughout the region, while average prices are holding relatively stable. At least two markets have reported values on par or ahead of 2024 levels in the first six months of 2025 including Brock, a small rural market, equalling year-ago values for detached homes, while Scugog, with its luxury rural properties, posted an increase of over seven per cent in the first six months of the year.

Buyers have started to trickle back into the market given healthier market conditions that are more reminiscent of yesteryear. An ample supply of detached housing is available throughout the region, and buyers are taking their time viewing homes listed for sale — without the urgency present in the pandemic/post-pandemic period.

With current market conditions expected to persist throughout the coming months, the outlook for detached home sales in the Durham Region is best characterized as "slow and steady." Detached home sales are expected to come close or slightly surpass levels reported in 2024, while average price in Durham Region is anticipated to move marginally ahead of year-ago figures.

