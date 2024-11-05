Nebraska Lottery Takes a Successful Third Leap with Frogger!

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Nebraska Lottery ("the Lottery") on the successful third launch of its $5 scratch game, Frogger. The Lottery's third iteration of the licensed brand, available exclusively through Pollard Banknote, launched on July 29, 2024, and has performed 28% better than other regular $5 games launched since 2014 based on the first five weeks of sales—making it the Lottery's best-performing launch of the brand.

Nebraska Lottery's Frogger (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The Nebraska Lottery's newest Frogger ticket features vibrant yellow and green artwork to really jump out to players at retail, incorporates the popular maze-style gameplay, and offers players a chance to win up to $50,000 instantly!

The launch also included comprehensive marketing support, featuring a 'ribbiting' 15-second animated ad, static banners, and advertisements on the Lottery's website and social media platforms, which encouraged players to 'hop' to the nearest retailer. In addition, Pollard Banknote designed and hosted a custom microsite to give players the option of playing the classic arcade game online for fun.

"The timeless appeal of Frogger has always been extremely popular with our players," said Brian Rockey, Director, Nebraska Lottery and Charitable Gaming Division. "We know firsthand that pairing a game with a microsite adds considerable value by allowing us to deliver engaging experiences across multiple channels. Working with Pollard Banknote on the ticket's marketing strategy has helped make Frogger a significant contributor to our mission of generating proceeds for good causes throughout Nebraska."

"We are excited to see the Lottery launch a third successful Frogger scratch ticket," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "A staple of our retro licensed brands, this classic character has repeatedly proven to be a hit with lottery players across generations and a sales-driver for any lottery portfolio. With the added strength of an online component, the Lottery can ensure that its latest Frogger game will appeal to new and existing players alike and boost sales for the good causes it supports."

Scratch games featuring the Frogger brand have been launched 62 times across a variety of price points, with many lotteries launching Frogger tickets multiple times to repeated success. Combining the nostalgia of the iconic video game and its beloved Frogger character with eye-catching instant ticket designs and impactful marketing campaigns that attract and engage players, it is no surprise this brand is leaping off shelves across North America.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. $1.003 billion has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery's beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.

©Konami Digital Entertainment

About Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of KONAMI Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bomberman, Contra, and Frogger.

About Pollard Banknote



Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Brad Thompson, Pollard Banknote Limited, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Telephone: (204) 474-2323, E-mail: [email protected]