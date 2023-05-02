IKEA Canada co-workers share their experiences in Build your career with IKEA campaign

BURLINGTON, ON, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - A job needs to have meaning. According to a recent survey commissioned by IKEA Canada, nearly nine in 10 Canadians (85 per cent) agree that it's important to them to work for purpose-driven employers that live their values. IKEA, one of the world's original purpose-led brands, today launched a brand campaign with a difference. It features the stories of co-workers from IKEA Canada's 7,400-strong workforce nationally, who together aspire to create a better everyday life for the many people.

IKEA Canada co-workers share their experiences in Build your career with IKEA campaign (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

"As we continue to grow our operations in Canada, including opening a new small-format store location in Scarborough Town Centre this summer, we seek to recruit quality talent while creating a life-long relationship with our existing co-workers," said Tanja Fratangeli, Acting CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA Canada. "The Build your career with IKEA campaign puts our co-workers centre stage and highlights the diversity of opportunities we facilitate."

The IKEA survey shows that opportunities for professional development matter to Canadians, with two-thirds (67 per cent) seeking out companies that offer opportunities to work in different areas of the business, while nearly eight in 10 (77 per cent) want to learn new skills. The Build your career with IKEA campaign demonstrates the wide variety of career paths that are possible at the leading home furnishing retailer.

Co-workers featured in the campaign include Ramiro Pintor Penagos, a new Canadian who relocated here from Colombia in 2019. Following 25 years in the military, he started a new career path at IKEA Calgary as a Goods Flow co-worker.

"My family moved to Canada to build our future here, and we're grateful for the opportunities it has offered us. The IKEA culture makes it a supportive environment where you can learn new skills. My daughters Laura and Diana have joined me in working at IKEA Calgary, and have expanded their careers into sales and operations," he said.

Through inspiring and emotive storytelling, Build your career with IKEA aims to showcase several ways that careers have been built at, and with the support of, IKEA. Other co-workers featured include Soly Joyal, a Recovery and Quality co-worker in Beauharnois, and Daphne Emmanuel, a Shopkeeper from IKEA Halifax. The campaign demonstrates that no matter what, the most important priority is for the individual —whether it's building towards career or personal goals—there's an opportunity to grow with the company. Featuring iconic IKEA items mixed with personal items unique to a number of co-workers, Build your career with IKEA offers a glimpse into the ways the company creates space and opportunities for all who are a part of, or interested in joining, the IKEA family.

"At IKEA, our purpose is our superpower. We strive to be an employer that demonstrates our values every day," said Tanya Bevington, Country Communications Manager at IKEA Canada. "Whether it's planting trees, making meals for our community or marching for Pride across the country, our co-workers come together around ideas we all believe in."

CAMPAIGN RESOURCES

Explore the personal stories of the co-workers participating in the Build your career with IKEA campaign. Learn more about their IKEA journeys and the ways that the company's purpose comes to life every day:

ABOUT THE IKEA SURVEY

IKEA Canada worked with Hill+Knowlton Strategies and used the Leger Opinion online panel to survey 1,500 Canadians over the period of April 14th to 16th, 2023. Sampling was done within age, gender, and region quotas. The length of survey was less than 5 minutes. Data was weighted on age, gender, and region according to 2016 census figures. An associated margin of error for a randomly selected sample of n=1,500 would be ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

ABOUT IKEA CANADA

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 15 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 26 million visitors to its stores and 189 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

