Almost eight in ten don't believe their tax dollars are being effectively spent on community safety, finds new CFIB data

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The share of Canadian small businesses directly affected by crime and safety issues has almost doubled in the last year, jumping from nearly a quarter (24%) in 2023 to 45% in 2024, finds a new report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

Crime has become a growing issue for small businesses across the country. SeoRhin Yoo, a senior policy analyst for interprovincial affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), explains how crime and safety issues impact small businesses and what governments can do to address these concerns.

"It's been a nightmare on Main Street. Imagine working hard, providing jobs, contributing to the community, just to have your goods stolen, windows broken, and property vandalized. For small businesses, it's devastating when they are hit by crime over and over again," said Keyli Loeppky, CFIB's director for Alberta and interprovincial affairs.

Waste and litter (e.g. drug paraphernalia, garbage, excrement), vandalism, and theft were the most common types of crime small businesses experience. Crime and safety issues take an emotional toll on small businesses as well, with over two-thirds (68%) worrying about their personal safety and that of their staff and customers.

Businesses have spent a median of $5,000 on crime-related expenses in the last three years, such as replacing stolen inventory or equipment and vandalism repairs. In addition, 68% of small firms do not consistently file crime-related insurance claims, with most saying they worry about driving their insurance premiums even higher, at a time when such costs are already skyrocketing.

Small businesses say governments and law enforcement aren't doing enough

Over half (54%) of business owners consistently file police reports, but only one-third (33%) are satisfied with police response times and services. Some business owners reported that the crimes they experienced, such as theft or vandalism, were "too small" for police to take action, or that police wouldn't come for hours or even days after they have been called in these cases.

To deal with safety concerns, half (50%) of small businesses adjusted their ways of operating, such as shifting to appointment-only services, locking doors during business hours and/or leaving lights on overnight. Two-thirds (67%) have invested in extra security measures such as surveillance cameras, window bars and security guards.

"Some security measures, while helpful and necessary, may come at a steep price, deter customer foot traffic and, as a result, lead to lower revenues," said SeoRhin Yoo, CFIB's senior policy analyst and report co-author. "Many businesses are already operating on thin profit margins, so just one crime incident could be make-or-break-for a small business owner."

A strong majority (79%) of business owners believe their tax dollars are not being used effectively to improve community safety, while 78% think that governments are failing to work together on these issues. To address these concerns and foster a sense of security, CFIB recommends governments:

Address underlying issues contributing to crime, including affordable housing, mental health and addictions.

Improve resources for small businesses including proactive funding for increased security, crime related repairs, and guidance, prevention and response strategies for business owners and their staff.

Strengthen collaboration between all levels of government, non-profits, community organizations, and small businesses to develop evidence-based policies and programs to address crime and safety.

Governments should also improve safety in commercial areas and public spaces, develop an improved approach to recidivism, and support diversity among insurance firms by reducing barriers to entry.

"As crime continues to rise, small businesses are being left to fend for themselves, shouldering the emotional and financial burden," Loeppky concluded. "It's time for all levels of government to step up, protect our communities, and ensure that every tax dollar spent makes a tangible difference in improving safety for small businesses and the people they serve."

Read the full Broken Windows and Broken Trust: The Impact of Rising Crime on Small Business report.

