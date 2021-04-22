In the food industry, the control of microbes, such as bacteria or viruses, often requires the addition of synthetic chemicals. Yet consumer demand for natural antimicrobial products is growing.

For the past 26 years, Professor Monique Lacroix's laboratories has been evaluating the antimicrobial and antioxidant potential of various and effective products that are less harmful to health. Those products come from natural extracts including essential oils, fruits, spices and, more recently, silver nanoparticles. The financial assistance of $487,590, granted under the Partnership Program for Innovation in Agriculture, will allow these natural solutions to be further developed.

Natural solutions

To date, the challenge in using natural antimicrobial extracts has been their instability. "Some of the extracts oxidize quickly or are volatile. There is also variability in their composition and their interactions with the different nutrients in foods," explains Professor Lacroix. These limitations where the safety should be assured.

"In food systems, it is important to consider all the parameters affecting yields and to develop standardized and stabilized processes whose components act in synergy," emphasizes the researcher in applied food sciences. This funding will make it possible to develop different stabilization methods, such as food coating via immobilization in edible polymers. We can also think of nanoemulsion, encapsulation in microbeads, liposomes or biodegradable nanocomposite packaging films or developed from natural polymers. "

Antimicrobial properties

The project is also evaluating the possible interactions between food composition, processing and storage conditions, and the resulting antimicrobial activity. The new chair will characterize the antimicrobial properties of natural extracts, such as essential oils, or fruit extracts. Bacteriocins produced by probiotic bacteria or by ferments, which are proteins or peptides generated during the fermentation of lactic bacteria, will also be studied. It will thus be possible to optimize the fermentation conditions for the production of antimicrobial bacteriocins. It is, among other things, by developing processes containing these extracts acting in synergy, under optimal concentrations, that the components will be standardized and stabilized. They will thus be able to meet the needs of various applications.

Professor Lacroix will collaborate with Professor Annie Castonguay and Professor Steven Laplante for the chemical analysis of the composition of the different extracts. It will contribute to a better understanding of the relationships between the structure and the antimicrobial activity of the extracts. The development of chemometric predictive models (classification of extracts) will provide the necessary information for the development of standardized antimicrobial formulations.

Quotes

"Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their food. They are looking for sustainably produced foods and environmentally friendly packaging. The research chair will allow a transfer of knowledge between the research community and industry, as well as attracting and retaining the next generation of bio-food industry professionals. I am already looking forward to the advances that the work of the chair in food safety and quality will allow. "

Mr. André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

"The Quebec government's interest in Professor Lacroix's project and work demonstrates the importance of stimulating innovation and supporting research in the field of food for the benefit of the Quebec population. Contributing to the development of society through research is at the heart of the mission that has been entrusted to our university institution. "

Mr. Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Director General of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique

About INRS

INRS is a university dedicated exclusively to graduate level research and training. Since its creation in 1969, INRS has played an active role in Quebec's economic, social, and cultural development and is ranked first for research intensity in Quebec and in Canada. INRS is made up of four interdisciplinary research and training centres in Quebec City, Montréal, Laval, and Varennes, with expertise in strategic sectors: Eau Terre Environnement, Énergie Matériaux Télécommunications, Urbanisation Culture Société, and Armand-Frappier Santé Biotechnologie. The INRS community includes more than 1,500 students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty members, and staff.

Twitter

Facebook

SOURCE Institut National de la recherche scientifique (INRS)

For further information: Source : Audrey-Maude Vézina, Service des communications de l'INRS, 418 254-2156, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.inrs.ca/

