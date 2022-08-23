CFIB launches a new initiative to help business owners promote wellness in their workplace

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is launching Workplace Wellness , a new online initiative that provides business owners with resources and tools to support wellness in their business. The online hub, developed in partnership with Nexim Canada (PrimaSure), includes free articles, webinars, printable posters and templates, including templates to create a disconnecting from work policy and respectful workplace guidelines.

"The pandemic forced small business owners to carry a lot of additional stress on their shoulders. Even though we hope to be on the other side of the pandemic, the majority are still feeling stressed and uncertain about the future. At the same time, we are hearing from our members that mental health concerns have also increased for employees and that broaching this topic is not always easy," said Corinne Pohlmann, Senior Vice-President of National Affairs at CFIB. "That's why CFIB developed an online hub where business owners can get information and tools to help them add or enhance wellness in their workplace."

According to CFIB's recent survey, nearly four in five (78%) small business owners are still dealing with pandemic stress. The pandemic's lingering impact is more significant for businesses in the hospitality (91%), social services (91%), enterprise and administrative management (90%), and information, arts and recreation (88%) sectors.

At a time when small business owners' biggest growth constraint is finding and keeping staff, focusing on wellness can help with retention for employees who may be on the verge of burnout or quitting. CFIB's research shows three in ten (31%) small business owners have increased the availability of mental health resources and/or information for their employees since the start of the pandemic.

"We hope this new initiative will make it easier for owners to incorporate wellness practices into their workplace, as it could help reduce the likelihood of employees going on short- and long-term disability. In small businesses, in particular, the absence of even one employee has a big impact on business operations, but it can also be personal for many small business owners whose staff often consists of friends or even family members," Pohlmann said.

"We encourage business owners to reflect on how they can encourage their employees to lead a healthier lifestyle," said Briana Desormeau, Vice-President, Nexim Canada. "Different ways to build a healthy organizational culture includes putting accommodations in place and ensuring employees know about the supports available to them. This could also include building in opportunities for open discussion among staff or introducing an Employee Assistance Program."

Business owners can access CFIB's Workplace Wellness here .

Sponsorship

The Near the Breaking Point: Mental Health in Small Business report was conducted with sponsorship from PrimaSure, a Nexim Canada Insurance Solution.

Methodology:

Your Voice – February 2022: Final results for February 9-25, 2022, based on a sample of 4,001 CFIB members. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of ±1.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Your Voice – June 2022: Final results for June 9-30, 2022, based on a sample of 2,533 CFIB members. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of +/-1.9 %, 19 times out of 20.

July Business Barometer®: July findings are based on 734 responses from a stratified random sample of CFIB members, to a controlled-access web survey. Data reflect responses received from July 5 to 13. Findings are statistically accurate to +/- 3.6%, 19 times in 20. Every new month, the entire series of indicators is recalculated for the previous month to include all survey responses received in that previous month.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 95,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

About Nexim Canada

Nexim Canada was formed in 2006 to establish a national presence within the Group Insurance Industry. Since inception, Nexim has provided Group Insurance solutions across Canada to over 95,000 members of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

With a network of 250 advisors across Canada, we are able to assign local advisors to clients while ensuring the same quality and standard of service, no matter the postal code.

Being Group Insurance experts and handling the sales support role in the relationship; Nexim naturally gravitated to adding a backoffice division to support their network of brokers across Canada and provide access to the full market of insurance carriers and TPAs/TPPs.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]; Briana Desormeau, Vice-President, Nexim Canada, [email protected]