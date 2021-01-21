QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, in collaboration with the Government of Quebec, is pleased to announce an agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) between Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the City of Montréal.

As part of this agreement, $56.8 million in federal funding is being provided to the City of Montréal to support the rapid completion of 12 projects on its territory, representing 263 housing units. In addition to supporting the agreement between CMHC and the City of Montréal, the Government of Quebec is committed to funding the rent supplement for certain projects included in this announcement for 20 years. With this assistance, eligible renters will spend only 25% of their income on housing.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation; the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier; Ms. Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing; along with Ms. Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, made the announcement today in the presence of the Mayor of the City of Montréal, Ms. Valérie Plante.

The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that the availability of affordable housing is essential not only to the health and well-being of vulnerable households, but also to the economic recovery of cities across Quebec and Canada, including Montréal. Indeed, many cities are facing the devastating impacts of increasing homelessness and housing needs.

The housing projects funded will therefore target those who are most vulnerable. The support may cover the costs of land acquisition, housing construction, or conversion or rehabilitation of existing buildings.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This investment by our government and our collaboration with our partners, such as the City of Montréal and the Government of Quebec, will go a long way toward helping vulnerable individuals and families who need it most by quickly providing 263 new units of affordable housing."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"The pandemic has been particularly hard on the most vulnerable and on people experiencing homelessness. Thanks to the co-operation between the governments of Canada and Quebec, Montréal will receive $56.8 million to rapidly create affordable housing. This federal investment is of great help to those Montréalers who need it most."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"The construction of social and affordable housing is essential to the development of the east and, especially, the County of Hochelaga. Urban neighbourhoods have glaring housing needs, and gentrification is a very real challenge. It is vital that we rapidly increase housing stock intended for the most vulnerable populations. Today's announcement is very welcome news for the people and organizations of Hochelaga."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"Housing is a priority for our government and today we are demonstrating that once again. There will be 263 units in 12 housing projects ready for occupancy by the spring of 2022. In fact, our government is committing, for a 20-year period, financial support to eligible tenants through the rent supplement program. For more than two years, our government has been making every effort, particularly in the Montreal region, to increase the number of affordable housing units. The commitment we are making today represents an estimated amount of more than $23.5 million in the Major Cities Stream."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The Government of Quebec is making considerable efforts to catch up on the backlog of affordable housing construction in Quebec. Today, by combining our efforts, we will be able to take concrete action in terms of housing for the most vulnerable clienteles in the Metropolis. And in the current context, today's announcement is excellent news, since there is a significant need for affordable housing on our territory."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"The pandemic has resulted in a considerable increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. It has also further isolated the most vulnerable in many neighbourhoods. These investments will allow for a large-scale, rapid response to the urgent needs of people experiencing homelessness or high housing insecurity, many of whom are not covered by the usual housing programs. More than ever, it is crucial that every citizen have a roof over their head. Our administration has made this a priority, and today's announcement highlights yet another tool we have put in place to improve housing."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of the City of Montréal

Highlights:

Projects receiving investments under the RHI will target clients with special housing needs. These include:

Women and children who are victims of domestic or family violence



Seniors



Indigenous populations



People with mental health or addiction issues



People who are homeless or at risk of homelessness



Persons with disabilities, etc.

$1 billion will be invested through the RHI to create 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units across Canada to address urgent housing needs.

will be invested through the RHI to create 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units across to address urgent housing needs. Under the Major Cities Stream, $500 million will be provided to municipalities that have been selected based on the large number of renters and people experiencing homelessness in their jurisdictions who have significant housing needs.

