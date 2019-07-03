Nearly 300 Chartwell Seniors Party at Beachclub and Help Raise $12,500 for Wish of a Lifetime Canada

In addition to partying and socializing with residences from other cities, Chartwell residents and employees joined together to raise funds for their charitable partner Wish of a Lifetime Canada , whose mission is to grant wishes to Canadian seniors and share their stories to inspire people of all ages. Beachclub attendees contributed to raising $12,500 for the organization, helping to make more wishes come true for seniors.

Originally initiated by the management team at Chartwell L'Unique in Saint-Eustache, Chartwell's highly anticipated Beachclub event never fails to surprise the entire public. Year after year, they are blown away by seeing older generations take this world-famous party destination by storm.

"In keeping with our mission of Making People's Life BETTER, we are providing our residents with ever more creative and rewarding experiences so they can enjoy their retirement living comfortably," says Alexandre Loiselle, General Manager of Chartwell L'Unique. "This annual event helps remind everyone that you're never too old to enjoy a party at Beachclub!"

The event was hosted by the cheerful Sœur Angèle and Etienne Boulay, whose grandfather is a resident of Chartwell. The party culminated with the performance of singer Dominique Hudson's Latin-inspired music and dance. Complementing the experience was the club's decidedly tropical surroundings, with long stretches of beach, a large pool and cabanas placed all around to provide a bit of shade from the sun. A delicious barbecue—the ultimate summer meal—was also served.

"I live at Chartwell Jardins Laviolette in Trois-Rivières, and it's the third year I've been to Chartwell's Beachclub event," said Colette Larouche-Audy. "The music is good, and the atmosphere is happy, so I danced a lot!" Colette's friend and fellow Chartwell Jardins Laviolette resident Denise Bertrand was delighted by the presence of the event's two special hosts, who made the day extra special for everyone. "I just moved to Chartwell, which I chose for its wide variety of activities. I do as much as possible and I'm sure I'll live to 100 years!" she added.

See Chartwell's active residents living it up at Beachclub on our Facebook page @chartwellretirement.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences:

Chartwell is the largest owner and operator of seniors housing communities across the country, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for seniors. www.chartwell.com

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

For further information: For more information or to obtain an interview with a spokesperson, please contact: Anne Edimo, anne.edimo@edelman.com, 438-499-8445

Related Links

www.chartwell.com

