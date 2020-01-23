NDP Veteran MP Nathan Cullen Joins StrategyCorp

OTTAWA, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - StrategyCorp is pleased to announce veteran parliamentarian Nathan Cullen as its newest Senior Advisor. Cullen joins the firm after spending 15 years in the House of Commons as a Member of Parliament from British Columbia and senior member of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Caucus.

Mr. Cullen is widely recognized as a skilled parliamentarian who collaborated across party lines to achieve results. In 2018, a Maclean's survey of Cullen's parliamentary colleagues named him Parliamentarian of the Year, after previously being named as Best Orator and Most Knowledgeable MP.

A seasoned veteran of the House of Commons, Cullen had a distinguished career as a Member of Parliament with significant experience on issues related to energy, rural affairs, and Indigenous peoples. Most recently, he served as the NDP's Finance Critic and previously held the roles of House Leader of the Official Opposition; Natural Resources and Energy Critic; and Chair of the House Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics.

His strong understanding of parliamentary procedure and navigating minority parliaments, as well as his expertise from working in several critic portfolios, will provide valuable strategic advisory insights to StrategyCorp's clients.

Cullen's public and private sector experience complement StrategyCorp's unique integrated service offering of public affairs, strategic communications, and management consulting. Mr. Cullen will continue to live and work from his home province of British Columbia.

Given the parameters of the Federal Accountability Act, Cullen will not be undertaking any lobbying activities at the federal level.

He formally began at StrategyCorp on January 10, 2020.

About StrategyCorp

StrategyCorp is Canada's trusted strategy advisory firm bringing together the disciplines of management consulting, public affairs, and strategic communications into an integrated service offering. We provide strategic advice and counsel to public and private sector clients in highly regulated and highly scrutinized industries across Canada and globally.

Established in 1995, StrategyCorp has offices in Toronto and Ottawa, and employs 70 consultants and staff. Learn more about us at strategycorp.com.

SOURCE StrategyCorp Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries: [email protected] (quick response), 416-948-8722

