NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visits Best Theratronics picket line as striking workers mark a year since company's only offer of 0% wage increases

KANATA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - It's been a year since Unifor members at Best Theratronics were given the company's first and only offer of zero wage increases. Since Jan. 16, 2024, the employer has not bargained with Unifor.

It’s been a year since Unifor members at Best Theratronics were given the company’s first and only offer of zero wage increases. (CNW Group/Unifor)

Coupled with the snail's pace of the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) process, Best Theratronics has been permitted to blatantly flaunt Canada's labour laws with impunity as the company attempts to starve out the workers. In addition, these workers continue to wait for a decision from the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) regarding an unfair labour practice complaint which was heard by the board last November. Unifor's position is these complaints, while workers are on strike, should be given a priority.

"Our union will continue to stand behind our members in solidarity and hold this employer accountable, but we need a system that holds those who break our labour laws accountable," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Inaction is giving a free pass for bad bosses to abuse the process and their workers."

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will visit the picket line to express his support for workers.

What: One-year anniversary of Best Theratronics workers getting handed its first and only offer of 0%

Who: Unifor Local 1541 members and supporters

Leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh

When: Wednesday Jan. 15, 12 p.m., Eastern Standard Time.

Where: Best Theratronics, 413 March Rd., Kanata, Ont., K2K 0E4

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.