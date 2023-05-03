QUEBEC CITY, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - NCP Capital Partners (NCP) has formed NCP Electrical Power LP to acquire a majority stake in the manufacturer WR Transformers Inc. (WR Transfo).

Once again, in collaboration with its clients and partners, NCP was able to complete this transaction. NCP will team up with WR Transfo's management to support the growth of this manufacturer and to tackle new markets in order to allow WR Transfo to become a North American leader in the electrical power transformation.

WR Transfo is a manufacturing company located in Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby (Quebec) that designs and manufactures a wide range of electrical transformers for customers located throughout North America. These high-end transformers have the characteristics of being air-cooled instead of oil-cooled, which makes them safer and more environmentally friendly. The know-how, the robustness and the flexibility of WR Transfo's products and services are major factors that explain its success.

"We are very pleased to have concluded this transaction in collaboration with WR Transfo's management and its president Christian Roberge. The electrification of our economy has led us at NCP to take an interest in high-performance manufacturers in this sector. We are now forming a team with WR Transfo that is motivated to implement and execute a growth strategy that will allow the company to add products and services and attack new markets to become a leader in energy transformation," said Mario Jacob, Head of Private Investments at NCP.

"This is an important milestone for our business as we continue to grow. It became essential to have strategic partners like NCP in order to be able to put in place the business processes and to have all the necessary resources to carry out our growth plan while maintaining the same dynamic team that has served our customers and partners well for more than 15 years," explained Christian Roberge, president and shareholder of WR Transfo.

ABOUT WR TRANSFORMERS INC.

Founded in 2013, WR Transfo has more than 15 years of expertise in the production of dry-type electrical transformers from its 50,000 square foot facility in Saint-Alphonse-de-Granby. The high-end products are used by customers in the most extreme conditions around the world.

https://wrxfo.com

ABOUT NCP CAPITAL PARTNERS – DIGITAL FAMILY OFFICE

NCP is a multi-family office serving institutions, companies and private wealth. As part of its private equity investment strategy, NCP takes an entrepreneurial approach targeting the acquisition of companies with exceptional management and high growth potential that can be integrated as part of an overall consolidation plan. NCP is a discretionary portfolio manager, an exempt market dealer and a fund manager regulated by the securities regulators of the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

https://ncpdfo.com/en/

SOURCE NCP Capital Partners

For further information: NCP Capital Partners, Mario Jacob, [email protected]; WR Transformers Inc., Christian Roberge, [email protected]