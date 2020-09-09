NCM Investments Virtually Opens The Market

NCG takes the NCM Core Global mandate into the ETF channel, further expanding ways Canadians can access NCM's actively managed investment strategy. For over 20 years, NCM Investments is one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment solutions. NCM has earned multiple awards recognizing its investment success. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto.

Date: Wednesday September 9, 2020

