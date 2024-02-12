NCEL Delivers The Perfect Gift for the Holidays featuring Pollard Banknote's EasyPack™ Innovation

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to congratulate the North Carolina Education Lottery ("NCEL" or "Lottery") on the exceptional success of its The Perfect Gift scratch-off ticket. In 10 weeks of sales, it has become the Lottery's highest-selling $20 holiday game, surpassing the previous bestseller by 41%.

NCEL's $20 The Perfect Gift ticket (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

The Perfect Gift leverages Pollard Banknote's new proprietary EasyPack™ print innovation, marking its debut in the lottery industry, and reinforcing the NCEL's commitment to offering its players the best products available. EasyPack™ tickets provide maximized gameplay in an oversized format designed to be fully compatible with standard dispensers and Instant Ticket Vending Machines (ITVMs). The 8 x 8-inch ticket, folded like a greeting card and delivered in 4 x 8-inch fan-folded books, is ideal for lotteries seeking to enhance new launches or introduce higher price points without the need for adjustments to accommodate larger tickets. The Perfect Gift opens to offer five exciting games, with a top prize of $250,000 and features an opportunity to play a second chance game through the Lottery's Lucke-Rewards program powered by Pollard Banknote's playON® player loyalty platform.

The Perfect Gift's festive design was further enhanced with Pollard Banknote's eye-catching Scratch FXtra™ print feature, which combines dazzling Scratch FX® patterns with holographic images to create tickets that stand out visually and are impossible to miss at retail.

"We extend our sincere congratulations to the NCEL for the outstanding success of The Perfect Gift," said Matthew Isaac, Senior Director, Lottery Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We're particularly thrilled about the roles EasyPack™ and Scratch FXtra™ played in elevating the player experience and adding that extra visual appeal, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the ticket. Our ongoing collaboration signifies our dedication to bringing innovative lottery experiences to the North Carolina market, and we're excited about what the future holds."

"Our mission is to maximize revenues year-over-year for education programs in North Carolina, and to achieve this, we are committed to offering the most engaging and innovative games," said Randy Spielman, Deputy Executive Director of Product Development and Digital Gaming, North Carolina Education Lottery. "Pollard Banknote has proven to be an excellent partner in this regard, with an expansive portfolio of print innovations that bring added value to our games. We are thrilled to be the first lottery in the world to offer EasyPack™ and could not be more pleased with the results."

Since its inception in 2006, the North Carolina Education Lottery has raised over $10 billion for education programs across all 100 counties in North Carolina. In the fiscal year 2023, the NCEL achieved a remarkable milestone by generating over $1 billion in funds for public education in the state.

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.2% by the Pollard family and 35.8% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

