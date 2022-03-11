NCAA® March Madness® airs nationwide on SiriusXM

Listeners get every 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship game on SiriusXM radios and the SXM App

SiriusXM will also air Westwood One's expanded coverage of the NCAA Division I Women's Championship – from Sweet 16 through National Championship game

Mike Krzyzewski's weekly SiriusXM show, "Basketball and Beyond with Coach K," airs weekly during the Tournament

Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's podcast, "Digging Up The Past," looks back on NCAA Tournament history from the 1979 Magic-Bird title game through the 80s

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will offer listeners nationwide extensive coverage of NCAA® March Madness® – a favourite time of year for sports fans – carrying play-by-play of the entire 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, as well as expanded play-by-play coverage of this year's NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship. In addition to tournament game broadcasts, listeners will also get the most in-depth expert analysis leading up to and throughout the tournament on SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 college sports talk channels.

From the First Four® on March 15-16 through the Final Four® and National Championship game on April 2 and 4 SiriusXM will air every game - from the tip to the final buzzer - of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

SiriusXM will also air NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship games, this year carrying more live play-by-play than ever before, from the Sweet 16 games through the Women's Final Four® and championship game.

All Men's and Women's NCAA Tournament game broadcasts are provided to SiriusXM by Westwood One, the official network radio partner of the NCAA.

Tournament match-ups and SiriusXM channel assignments will be available at siriusxm.ca/live-sports/mens-college-basketballhttp://www.siriusxm.com/sports starting Monday, March 14.

On Selection Sunday®, March 13, SiriusXM listeners will get up-to-the-moment coverage as tournament teams and first round match-ups are announced. On Mad Dog Sports Radio (SiriusXM channel 82), Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Steve Torre will host special Selection Sunday coverage live from 5:00 to 9:00 pm ET. ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM (channel 84) will air Selection Sunday specials from 5:00 to 11:00 pm ET. At 5:00 pm ET, Fran Fraschilla and Jon Crispin will host coverage of the men's bracket reveal, then Nicole Auerbach and Krista Blunk will take over as the women's bracket is announced at 8:00 pm ET. The official NCAA Tournament Selection Show produced by Westwood One will air on CBS Sports Radio (SiriusXM channel 158) from 6:00 to 9:00 pm ET and will cover the reveal of both the men's and women's tournament brackets. The shows will feature interviews with special guests, including team coaches as well as NCAA Men's Basketball Committee Chair Tom Burnett and NCAA Women's Basketball Committee Chair Nina King.

Throughout the tournament, SiriusXM's exclusive, dedicated college sports channels – ESPNU Radio, SiriusXM ACC Radio, SiriusXM Big 12 Radio, SiriusXM Big Ten Radio, SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio and SiriusXM SEC Radio – will offer daily expert analysis from former players, coaches and other college sports insiders. These channels will be a place for fans to call in and discuss the performances of their favourite teams and conferences.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, in his final NCAA Tournament with his Blue Devils, will continue to host his weekly SiriusXM show throughout the tournament. Basketball and Beyond with Coach K airs on ESPNU Radio on SiriusXM and is available on the SXM App.

The next series of episodes of Christopher Russo's SiriusXM original podcast – Digging Up The Past – will debut weekly throughout the tournament, and will feature Russo and guests looking back at the history of the NCAA Tournament from the late 1970s through the 1980s. The first episode in this series, which focuses on the famous 1979 Tournament that featured the Magic Johnson-led Michigan State Spartans facing Larry Bird and the Indiana State Sycamores, is available now on the SXM App: siriusxm.ca/DiggingUpThePast.

Men's and Women's Tournament games, as well as SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 college sports talk channels, are available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios in their cars, on the SXM App and however they stream in their house. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen.

NCAA, March Madness, First Four, Final Four and Selection Sunday are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

