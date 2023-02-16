NBA All-Star 2023 coverage live on SiriusXM Canada

SiriusXM NBA Radio channel broadcasts from Salt Lake City Feb. 16-19 featuring live shows hosted by Amin Elhassan, Eddie Johnson, Sam Mitchell, Frank Isola and Justin Termine

Live broadcasts of the 72nd NBA All-Star Game and other events air on ESPN Radio and SiriusXM NBA Radio channels

SiriusXM will produce national radio broadcast for NBA HBCU Classic live from Salt Lake City on Feb. 18

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will offer subscribers extensive coverage of NBA All-Star 2023 (Feb. 16-19) with special live programming from Salt Lake City on the SiriusXM NBA Radio channel, plus the live broadcasts of the 72nd NBA All-Star Game and other popular All-Star events from Vivant Arena.

SiriusXM NBA Radio's coverage of NBA All-Star 2023 will include live shows hosted by former players Eddie Johnson and Sam Mitchell, former front office executive Amin Elhassan, and SiriusXM's Frank Isola and Justin Termine. Listeners will hear in-depth analysis of the league's players and teams at the season's midpoint, plus one-on-one interviews with dozens of current and former NBA players in town for the weekend's events.

SiriusXM NBA Radio is the only 24/7 radio channel dedicated to the NBA and is available to subscribers nationwide in their vehicles (channel 86) and on the SXM App at www.SiriusXM.ca/NBAAllStar2023.

The channel will broadcast live from the media center in Salt Lake City today, Feb. 16 (2 – 7 pm ET) and Friday, Feb. 17 (11 am – 5 pm ET) and from the NBA All-Star Practice on Saturday, Feb. 18 (Noon – 4 pm ET).

On Feb. 18 at 4 pm ET, SiriusXM NBA Radio will air live play-by-play coverage of the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T, featuring a Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University at the University of Utah's Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. SiriusXM's broadcast will feature Paul Jones as the play-by-play voice, Eddie Johnson as the game analyst and Amin Elhassan as the sideline reporter.

SiriusXM subscribers will also get ESPN Radio's broadcasts of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 (8 pm ET) featuring Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo, Ros Gold-Onwude and Monica McNutt, as well as the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night events (Skills Challenge, PepsiCo 3-Point Contest, AT&T Slam Dunk) on Saturday, Feb. 18 (8 pm ET) and the Clorox Rising Stars game on Friday, Feb. 17 (9 pm ET). These broadcasts will air on both ESPN Radio (channel 80) and on SiriusXM NBA Radio (channel 86).

For more on the SiriusXM NBA Radio channel visit www.SiriusXM.ca/live-sports/nba/. Follow the channel on Twitter @SiriusXMNBA.

