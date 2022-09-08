Nazareth Community opens its latest home in Montreal!

MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Along with local politicians and neighbors, members of the Nazareth Community Board of Directors, staff and loyal volunteers gathered this morning to celebrate the latest property acquired by Nazareth Community at 1218 Seymour.

"We are so grateful for the community's support today; providing quality homes for fellow Montrealers is a collaborative endeavor and we could not do it without the trust and support of our generous Nazareth Community family," said Sheila Woodhouse, Executive Director of Nazareth Community.

Nazareth Community expands its real estate footprint to provide more quality housing for Montrealers in need (CNW Group/Nazareth Community)

Woodhouse went on to say, "With a shortage of supportable social housing in Montreal, Nazareth Community is proud to be able to offer more housing in its neighborhood near Cabot Square."

With their solution-based and cost-effective model, Nazareth Community provides invaluable services and support to our city's most vulnerable. 1218 Seymour will be the fourth home in the Nazareth Community portfolio which already includes John's House, Nazareth House and Anne's House.

ABOUT NAZARETH COMMUNITY

Founded in 1979, Nazareth House was created and opened by private citizen Dennis Hadley to help men who were living on the streets. Mr. Hadley had seen a homeless man struggling in the snow and felt compelled to do something. Nazareth House has become Nazareth Community; creating homes with "wrap around support" for young adults, men, women and transgender individuals to find their path and their potential, in a safe, nurturing environment.

