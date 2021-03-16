TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Navigator Ltd. ("Navigator"), Canada's leading high-stakes public strategy and communications firm, announces the establishment of its new Ottawa office, providing a full-service public affairs offering to clients in the National Capital region as well as clients from across the country with enterprise-critical business with the Government of Canada.

Navigator Ottawa joins the firm's cross-functional teams in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.

The office will be led by Graham Fox and Matt Barnes, two seasoned public affairs executives with invaluable experience in policy development, reputation management and strategic communications, among other disciplines. Graham and Matt will be supported by a team in Ottawa, and will be joined by practitioners with deep experience in all sectors of the firm's activities from every Navigator office across Canada.

"As an integral part of Navigator's national growth, I am pleased to announce two new appointments," said Executive Chairman Jaime Watt. "Graham Fox is leading Navigator's Ottawa team as Managing Principal and Matt Barnes joins us as a Senior Consultant. Together they will help bring the full suite of Navigator's services to the national capital region."

Navigator Ottawa will provide a comprehensive array of services including communications strategy, government relations, crisis response, reputation management, public affairs counsel and capital markets advisory—all supported by integrated, in-house research, digital and design offerings. All services will be provided in the official language of the client's choosing.

Navigator's Ottawa office will be located steps from Parliament Hill at 50 O'Connor St., once a safe return to the office can be ensured.

SOURCE Navigator Ltd.

For further information: Media Contact: John Fenton, [email protected]