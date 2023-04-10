Navigating Today's Job Market as a New Grad

Robert Half research reveals hiring bright spots and what first-time job seekers can expect

Career expert shares tips for those entering the workforce

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - As graduation season approaches, what kind of job market will the Class of 2023 face? New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals five trends for university and college graduates planning to launch their career:

1. Multiple interviews — Employers typically conduct about four interviews with an entry-level candidate before extending an offer. But the process moves fairly quickly, with companies taking five weeks on average to make a hire.

What First-Time Job Seekers Can Expect (CNW Group/Robert Half Canada)

2. Questions that gauge soft skills — 14 per cent of managers attribute their hiring mistakes to placing too much weight on technical skills. To avoid making the same misstep, employers are asking situational questions to learn more about a candidate's traits and interpersonal abilities, such as self-motivation and collaboration, which are especially critical in hybrid and remote work environments.

3. Preparation and follow-through — Beyond skills, managers said the following actions can tip the scales in an applicant's favour:

Researching the company (62 per cent)

Maintaining a respectable online presence (56 per cent)

Sending a thank-you note after an interview (51 per cent)

4. In-office time — While remote work gained prominence during the pandemic, just under a quarter of entry-level jobs (24 per cent) are advertised as hybrid or fully remote.

5. Hiring bright spots — Graduates can increase their chances of finding work by exploring industries and roles with the most jobs available, such as software developer, accountant, IT, public relations specialist, and HR specialist.

"The Class of 2023 has many exciting job opportunities awaiting them, though some companies are starting to take a more strategic approach to hiring. While there may be more competition, new job seekers can set themselves up for success by ensuring they are prepared, and understanding the work they need to put in to land the right job," said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Targeting your job search, networking effectively, tailoring applications, and knowing how to answer common interview questions are crucial to navigating a job search and a rigorous hiring process."

King offers three critical job search tips for new grads:

Pinpoint your priorities. Figure out what matters most to you in a job, so you can focus your search. Consider deal makers and breakers, and potential compromises. Request an in-person interview if the role requires in-office work. This will give you an opportunity to get a feel for the commute, company culture and your potential colleagues, which are critical to ensuring a good long-term fit. Prepare to negotiate. The job market continues to favour skilled workers. Ask for the salary you deserve and other non-monetary perks you value before accepting an offer.

Visit the Robert Half blog for tips on preparing for a job interview.

About the Research

Robert Half uses a proprietary methodology to analyze more than 32,600 entry-level positions posted on 300 independent job boards and company websites across Canada in 2022. Job roles included in this research span 75 categories within the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018 Standard Occupation Classification (SOC) code system for the administrative and customer support, finance and accounting, human resources, legal, marketing and creative, and technology professions. Robert Half's analysis removes any repeat postings made within 30 days of the original posting.

An online survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from 1,449 managers with hiring responsibilities at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.ca and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada

For further information: Jillian Levick, 647-288-4887, jillian.levic [email protected]