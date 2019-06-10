Navaera Sciences Announces Contract with Kindred Credit Union

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Navaera, the leading provider of next-generation knowledge management technology, announced today that it has been awarded a contract with Kindred Credit Union, a leading financial institution in Ontario, Canada. As part of the agreement, Navaera will provide Kindred Credit Union with Navaera On-Demand Risk, a unified risk management solution that includes anti-money laundering (AML) compliance functionality together with a range of automated risk management features that enable financial institutions to detect and prevent various types of fraud, misconduct, non-compliance, waste and abuse.

ABOUT NAVAERA SCIENCES

Navaera Sciences provides industry leading products for business operations, regulatory compliance, corporate responsibility and employee collaboration that enable clients to create and sustain competitive advantage by leveraging data to build and enhance organizational knowledge. Navaera Sciences offers a suite of advanced products that enable clients to develop and implement smart business planning strategies, improve operations and achieve ROI in the face of evolving global dynamics.

Navaera Sciences is a privately held company headquartered in New York, NY. For more information on Navaera, please visit us on the web at www.navaera.com.

ABOUT KINDRED CREDIT UNION

Kindred Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative based in Kitchener, Ontario. Kindred's values-centred approach is woven into everything we do and makes us the one-of-a-kind choice for people across Ontario who want to connect their values and faith with their finances. Through Kindred's eight full-service branches and our award winning online banking platform, we offer our members a complete range of banking, borrowing, and investing products and services. For more information please visit www.kindredcu.com.

