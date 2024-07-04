Kindred welcomes Jason Daly as our new CEO

KITCHENER, ON, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Following an extensive search, Kindred Credit Union (Kindred) is pleased to announce Jason Daly as our next chief executive officer. Jason will assume the role on September 1, 2024.

As a seasoned financial services executive, Jason has led teams in the areas of product development, business agility, digital transformation, strategy, marketing, and operations in the banking, insurance, capital markets, and wealth and asset management industries. Jason comes to Kindred most recently from Tangerine, a digital banking subsidiary of Scotiabank, and, prior to that, a long career with Manulife and Manulife Bank, an international financial services provider and branchless 'challenger' bank. Jason's career has seen him leading strategy and innovation to provide consumers with products and services that aligns well with Kindred's direction of serving values-centered Ontarians when and where they choose. Jason holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Adelaide and the Canadian Investment Manager designation (CIM) from the Canadian Securities Institute.

Jason currently resides in Waterloo with his wife, Lori, and their two teenage children. Jason is grounded in family life with both his and Lori's extended families living close by in the region. Jason's two children enjoy competing in various sports and during the winter you will find the Daly family spending most of their time together on a ski hill in the Beaver Valley. Jason enjoys the great outdoors including fishing, golfing, and mountain biking.

Jason is strongly motivated by how Kindred differentiates itself in the marketplace as a financial cooperative that is values-centred and faith-inspired. Jason has served on boards of, and volunteered for, community organizations for more than a decade, and finds the ability to leverage that in his new role with even deeper community relationships very appealing.

Jason describes what attracted him to Kindred as, "a unique opportunity to combine his experience improving people's financial wellbeing with a financial cooperative that shares his values." He noted that, "I was encouraged by how Kindred actively engages and positively impacts the local communities they serve and I look forward to being part of giving back to a community that has given so much to my family and I over the years."

Jason is eager to meet and build relationships with the Kindred team and members over the coming months.

Chair of Kindred's Board of Directors, Henry Paetkau, noted that, "We are especially impressed by Jason's breadth of experience in retail banking, commitment to customer service, and his demonstrated leadership in strategic thinking and change management." He added that, "Jason feels a sense of attachment to Kindred's purpose and core values and he's very excited by our unique approach to innovation and how closely it is tied to our purpose and truly reflective of who we are at our core."

On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you to John Klassen for his leadership over the past few months while serving Kindred as Interim CEO.

About Kindred Credit Union

Kindred Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative based in southwestern Ontario. Kindred's values-centred approach is woven into everything we do and makes us the one-of-a-kind choice for those who want to connect their values and faith with their finances. Kindred offers a complete range of banking, borrowing, and investing products and services through eight branches and online. Members benefit from access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ATMs through THE EXCHANGE® Network in Canada and the Allpoint Network in the US. To learn more about Kindred, visit kindredcu.com.

