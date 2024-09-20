OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today released for consultation a proposal to revise customer service charges, effective January 1, 2025. The proposal calls for increased service charges averaging 3.73% across our service categories. The overall average net increase in service charges includes an average Base Rate increase of 4.99% and an average Temporary Rate decrease of 26.73% compared to existing rates.

On January 1, 2024, NAV CANADA implemented an average net decrease in service charges of 5.57% consisting of a Base Rate decrease averaging 9.33% and a new Temporary Rate averaging 3.76% to recover the Rate Stabilization Account ("RSA") shortfall over a five-year period.

Since that rate change was implemented, our medium-term air traffic forecast was adjusted downwards, reflecting the impact of continuing downside uncertainties for the aviation industry. As a result of cost management efforts and higher than planned other revenue, our financial results in fiscal 2024 are projected to be $62.7M better than planned. This additional RSA recovery was considered in the determination of service charge rates in fiscal 2025. Notwithstanding these positive results, the budgeted growth in costs in fiscal 2025, due mainly to investments in operational training and staffing, is projected to exceed the expected growth in air traffic.

There are two elements in the proposal to revise rates: (i) a Base Rate increase by service to recover NAV CANADA's anticipated fiscal 2025 costs less a portion of the RSA surplus in fiscal 2024; and (ii) a Temporary Rate decrease to adjust the portion of the remaining cumulative RSA shortfall to be recovered in fiscal 2025.

With this proposed service charge revision, the RSA shortfall balance is projected to decline to $155.7M by the end of fiscal 2025, which is aligned with our plan to recover the RSA shortfall over an extended period of time. Despite the proposed increase, NAV CANADA remains competitive on cost efficiency in comparison to other air navigation service providers globally. It is also worth noting that cumulative increases to NAV CANADA's service charges continue to compare favourably to increases in the Consumer Price Index over the past 10 years and over the period since our charges were fully implemented in 1999.

"The Rates Proposal reflects a range of factors, including a weaker forecast for air traffic growth, our continued focus on cost management, our gradual approach to rebuilding our financial position following the COVID pandemic, and the need for critical infrastructure renewal and modernization," said Raymond Bohn, President and CEO, NAV CANADA "Our team looks forward to garnering feedback on the proposal from our valued customers and stakeholders."

The proposal is now subject to the mandatory 60-day consultation period required by legislation. Input received during the consultation period will be considered by NAV CANADA's management and Board of Directors, prior to a final decision being made on the proposal.

Details of NAV CANADA's proposed revised service charges are available here:

View: - Notice of Revised Service Charges [PDF]

View: - Details and Principles Regarding Proposed Revised Service Charges [PDF]

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning applicable to Canadian securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "proposes", "plans", "anticipated", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". NAV CANADA is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements contained in this release. NAV CANADA cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements and NAV CANADA assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward looking statements contained in this release to reflect actual events or new circumstances, except as required by applicable legislation.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace. The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

