OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Kongsberg Geospatial for the provision of Digital Aerodrome Air Traffic Services (DAATS) technology, as part of its Digital Facilities initiative.

From left to right: David Sheppard, VP & Chief Strategy Officer (acting), NAV CANADA, Amanda Sarginson, VP & Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary (acting), NAV CANADA, Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director, Kongsberg Geospatial, Mark Cooper, VP & Chief Technology and Information Officer, NAV CANADA, Kjetil Reiten Myhra, Executive Vice President Defence Systems, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Tania Hume, Chief Financial Officer, Kongsberg Geospatial (CNW Group/NAV CANADA) Agreement Signatories from left to right NAV CANADA: Dave Sheppard, VP & Chief Strategy Officer (acting), Amanda Sarginson, VP & Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary (acting), Mark Cooper, VP & Chief Technology and Information Office, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace: Kjetil Reiten Myhra, Executive Vice President Defence Systems, Kongsberg Geospatial: Tania Hume, Chief Financial Officer, Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)

The DAATS program, is a key component of NAV CANADA's strategic direction that will drive long-term resiliency and sustainability for the services it provides to customers at airports. In place of a traditional out-the-window view, digital facilities state-of-the-art high-resolution optical sensors, external microphones, and other sensors will be used to capture what is happening at an airport to provide critical information and situational awareness to air traffic service employees.

"We are delighted to partner with one of the leading providers in digital tower solutions. NAV CANADA's Digital Facilities strategy provides an opportunity to re-imagine how our services are delivered. Digital Facilities allow us to be adaptable, resilient, and forward thinking, while keeping safety and efficiency at the core of all our operations," says Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO, NAV CANADA.

With this partnership with Kongsberg, NAV CANADA will develop a digital facility at the Kingston Airport to refine and validate its technology and operating procedures, as well as a test facility in Ottawa as part of early phases of the program. This work will be foundational to inform future implementations of digital facilities to support other airports across the country.

Kongsberg Geospatial is an industry leader in the research and development of new technologies for Beyond Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) navigation systems for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) platforms and operator visualization for Remote Towers for air traffic services. Kongsberg builds precision software for mapping, geospatial visualization, and situational awareness. The company focuses on creating high-performance, real-time components for mission-critical applications.

"Kongsberg Geospatial is proud to write aviation history in Canada, alongside NAV CANADA. We will deliver a digital tower solution that is state-of-the-art, and we look forward to working with NAV CANADA and our partners to develop the next generation of aviation safety," said Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. "We have been a technology provider to NAV CANADA for over 15 years and we welcome the opportunity to continue to partner to provide next generation air traffic services in Canada."

The evolution of aviation has always been closely tied to advances in technology on the ground and in the sky. NAV CANADA is continuously working to create a more efficient and resilient system, while providing safe and reliable Air Navigation Services to Canadians, supporting supply chains and the broader Canadian economy.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information, please contact: NAV CANADA Media Relations: [email protected]; Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226