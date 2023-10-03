NAV CANADA commits to setting robust science-based emissions targets

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA announced today that it has formally submitted its commitment letter to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as it moves forward with developing both short and long-term emissions targets.

"I am pleased to have signed our commitment letter, demonstrating the importance we are placing on driving ambitious climate action at the highest levels of our company," said Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO. "After joining the UN Global Compact last year, today NAV CANADA is taking another step forward in our efforts to reduce our environmental impacts and to create a better, more sustainable future."

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

Science-based targets are emissions reduction targets in line with what the latest climate science requires to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement—to limit global warming to well-below 2° C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5 °C.

Government and private organizations must play a fundamental role in reaching the Paris Agreement targets in order to keep global warming below the most dangerous levels. NAV CANADA is working towards creating a more resilient and sustainable air navigation system, not only to enable greater operational efficiency for its customers, but also look at its own direct environmental footprint. In conjuncture with Strategic Direction initiatives, and by signing the SBTi letter, NAV CANADA has committed to:

set near-term science-based emissions reduction targets, which span 5-10 years and put the organization in line with 1.5 °C pathways; and,

set long-term science-based targets to reach net-zero value chain GHG emissions by no later than 2050.

NAV CANADA's commitments to both near-term and net-zero targets are now listed on the SBTI Target Dashboard, and it expects to submit its targets for validation in the coming months.

The development of targets will support NAV CANADA's commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 13: Climate Action and will inform other emissions-saving work through its Sustainability Strategy.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

