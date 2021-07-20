OTTAWA, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced the planned retirement of Alexander (Sandy) N. Struthers, effective December 31, 2021.

Sandy joined NAV CANADA in November 2016 as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. He provided executive leadership and direction to the Finance Department, overseeing the finance function including the issuance of public debt in support of the Company's capital and operating programs.

"I would like to thank Sandy for his outstanding service as the Company's Chief Financial Officer over the past five years," said Raymond Bohn, President and Chief Executive Officer of NAV CANADA.

More recently during the COVID pandemic, Sandy helped secure the financial footing to navigate the company through the most difficult financial period in its history.

"The Board of Directors, Executive Management Committee and all employees wish him well in his well-earned retirement," added Bohn.

A successor will be announced by NAV CANADA in due course.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

