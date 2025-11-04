The new update enables drone pilots to conduct additional types of complex operations, including low-risk beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) flights in uncontrolled airspace, sheltered operations close to structures, and extended visual line-of-sight (EVLOS) with the support of certified visual observers. The app now also supports medium weight (25kg-150kg) drone operations, unlocking opportunities for new commercial applications such as precision agriculture and infrastructure inspection.

"These enhancements to NAV Drone are about more than keeping pace with regulatory change – they are about unlocking the economic potential of Canada's skies," said David Sheppard, Vice President and Chief Technology and Information Officer at NAV CANADA. "By enabling more complex and commercially relevant drone operations, we are helping Canadian businesses innovate, create jobs, and strengthen Canada's position in the global drone economy."

"NAV CANADA continues to work closely with Transport Canada and industry partners to ensure the safe, secure and efficient integration of drones into the airspace system," said Alan Chapman, Director RPAS Traffic Management at NAV CANADA. "This update is a central part of the company's broader Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (RTM) program, which will underpin Canada's transition toward a more modern and flexible air traffic management framework."

First introduced in 2021, NAV Drone has become the platform for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) operators seeking authorization to fly in controlled airspace. More than 90,000 users are now registered on the app, with nearly one-third joining since 2024 alone.

The NAV Drone app is designed to help pilots fly safely and legally in Canada's controlled airspace, with built-in tools to plan flights, verify airspace conditions, and receive authorizations in real time.

NAV Drone processes over a thousand flight authorization requests each week, serving as the single national platform for drone access to controlled airspace.

The app is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, with a web version also available through NAV CANADA's website.

The latest update supports Transport Canada's phased regulatory roadmap for RPAS through 2025 and beyond.

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation.

