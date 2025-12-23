OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA confirmed today that final preparations for Santa Claus' annual December 24 flight are complete after successfully navigating several unusual challenges, including what North Pole officials called a "sleigh-route simulation gone wrong."

Operations briefly stalled when flight service specialists noticed an unusual filing from the North Pole containing prompts accidentally left in the submission, including: "Should I turn your flight plan into a holiday poem?" and "Would you like me to add cookies and milk stops to your itinerary?"

Santa Claus (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)

Further review revealed the AI had scheduled mandatory fuel stops in a number of Canadian cities – when everyone knows that Santa's sleigh runs entirely on Christmas magic – and carrots.

"It seems that my elves would also benefit from making a list and checking it – and my flight plans – twice, but NAV CANADA caught the issue and saved the night. The team of professionals have all made it onto the Nice List this year (except Lester– he knows why)."

Professional support for holiday operations

"Our air traffic services team manages millions of flights a year, but this is a day we circle on the calendar," said Mark Cooper, President and CEO at NAV CANADA. "We're proud to provide the navigation support that ensures this special operation is safe and efficient--whether the aircraft is a Dreamliner or a sleigh travelling slightly faster than the laws of physics typically permit."

Ready for another safe night coast to coast to coast

"Canadian children have been exceptionally good this year," Santa confirmed. "NAV CANADA keeps the skies safe so I can focus on deliveries while avoiding that 12-foot inflatable snowman directly under an arrival procedure."

At press time, the elves behind the AI filing have been enrolled in the mandatory workshop, "NOTAMs: They Are Not Suggestions." Hot cocoa will be provided.

