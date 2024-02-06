TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - There's a new face in Canada's skincare scene.

Naturium, the disruptor brand renowned for its clinically effective approach, is launching exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart, making its coveted line of affordable skincare and body care available across the country.

Naturium, the disruptor brand renowned for its clinically effective approach, is launching exclusively at Shoppers Drug Post this Naturium Launches Exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart, Delivering Clinically Effective & Biocompatible Skincare to All Canadians (CNW Group/NATURIUM)

Naturium has gained traction for delivering luxurious and dermatologist-approved skincare at an accessible price. Its cruelty-free and vegan formulas are comprised solely of biocompatible components that work in harmony with the skin for consistent results. Naturium products are pH-balanced and formulated with potent yet gentle levels of active ingredients, ensuring maximum efficacy in support of skin health.

Naturium is launching in Canada with twenty hero items, including the viral Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2%, Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm, Glow Getter Body wash, along with other cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and body washes to ensure a comprehensive skincare routine from head to toe. All products are affordably priced between $20.50-$43 CAD.

"Launching in Canada is a dream come true for Naturium and a goal we've been working towards for a very long time," said founder Susan Yara. "Our brand is a perfect fit for the Canadian market, where consumers actively seek skincare that's both effective and aligned with their values. We can't wait for Canadians to discover what our brand and products are all about!"

Beyond providing effective, biocompatible, and wallet-friendly skincare, Naturium places a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility in its packaging. The brand is dedicated to minimizing waste and incorporating recyclable materials at every touch point.

To learn more about Naturium please visit Naturium.com or get social with the brand @naturiumskin on Instagram and @naturium on TikTok.

ABOUT NATURIUM

Naturium believes true efficacy hinges on biocompatibility. In science, biocompatibility refers to the biological tissue of living organisms and its reaction to non-living materials; in other words, how your skin reacts to the formulas you apply to it. Naturium makes sure their formulas:

are PH balanced





are highly efficacious





utilize advanced, delivery system for actives





are Dermatologist tested

This means you're more likely to see real results because your skin recognizes the formulas and is better able to utilize them.

Naturium products are thoughtfully formulated with the highest-quality botanical, earth, and marine-based ingredients, combined with innovative alternatives and advanced science. Naturium tests pH levels for safety, always making sure that the active ingredients remain efficacious, yet respectful and supportive of the skin's acid mantle.

Naturium is on a mission to prove high-quality, results-driven skincare doesn't have to be over-priced. Characterized by super-charged skincare at purse-friendly prices, all products are priced below $43 CAD yet still retain a premium feel. Naturium ensures a good skincare routine doesn't have to break the bank.

ABOUT FOUNDER SUSAN YARA

Susan Yara is the founder of NATURIUM and the popular beauty YouTube channel Mixed Makeup. She's spent the last decade teaching millions of viewers how to care for their skin while building a community of skincare enthusiasts around the world. She believes skincare can be effective, bio-compatible, an elegant experience, and at an accessible price for a consistent routine.

Susan started her on-camera career as a news reporter in New York City and continued at publications like Forbes, PEOPLE magazine, New York Post, CNBC, Glamour, and eventually became a beauty editor for PopSugar and NewBeauty Magazine, where her passion for skincare and beauty grew. As a native to the drier climates of New Mexico and later California, Susan is adjusting her skincare routine to the more humid weather of Miami, Florida, where she currently resides with her husband and two kids.

SOURCE NATURIUM

For further information: [email protected].