The vitamin and supplement leader invites groundbreaking ideas from the scientific community to shape the future of gut health and weight management wellness support

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nature's Way , a leader in the vitamins and supplements industry for more than 50 years, announces today the launch of its Innovation Challenge. This collaborative platform is designed to provide funding and expert support to emerging scientific innovators, helping to bring their groundbreaking ideas to market. The program will elevate emerging leaders in the field and drive product innovation across key areas, shaping the future of health and wellness by supporting and championing start-ups, academics, and researchers across the U.S. and Canada.

The Innovation Challenge will provide funding and support to startups, academics, and researchers to bring their groundbreaking ideas to market, with an initial focus on gut health and weight management support. (PRNewsfoto/Nature's Way)

As part of the Schwabe Group—a global leader with 150 years of expertise in phytomedicine—Nature's Way boasts one of the most extensive plant-based product portfolios in the dietary supplement industry today. Their lineup includes over 700 products, such as multivitamins, probiotics, and immune support items like the Sambucus Gummy (kids and adults), which was voted #1 Product of the Year by Kantar. The company's formulas are inspired by nature and backed by science, using high quality ingredients. Nature's Way's state-of-the-art facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and its team of experienced food scientists, chemists, and microbiologists are experts in navigating the journey from emerging science to the retail marketplace. This internal expertise uniquely positions Nature's Way to support the next generation of innovators through this Innovation Challenge.

"At Nature's Way, we're passionate about empowering ideas that move our industry forward," says Mark Warrington Vice President, Product Development at Nature's Way. "We're excited to introduce our Innovation Challenge, bringing diverse perspectives together to unlock new solutions in wellness. We invite all category visionaries to collaborate with us to reshape the future of wellness."

For its inaugural challenge, Nature's Way seeks nature-derived, science-backed solutions from scientists and academics focused on enhancing gastrointestinal health and supporting users of GLP-1 medications on their weight wellness journey.

"The current GLP-1 moment marks a turning point for the wellness industry," says Travis Borchardt, VP of Product Integrity and Compliance. "As a brand rooted in holistic health, we're focused on delivering innovative solutions that support weight management, digestive health, and complete nutrition—empowering consumers to achieve a balanced body and mind."

Consumer demand for GLP-1 medications and gut health solutions is on the rise. A 2024 poll1, found that approximately 12% of U.S. adults have used GLP-1 drugs, including for weight loss, diabetes treatment, and reducing heart disease risks. Meanwhile, studies2 show that 60-70 million Americans suffer from digestive issues that significantly impact daily life and quality of life. This increased awareness of both weight management needs and the broader role of gut health in overall wellness is driving more people to seek effective solutions.

How to Apply

To enter, applicants must submit a proposal outlining their project, the support needed, and how it aligns with the specific Nature's Way Innovation Challenge requirements. Submissions are open to U.S. and Canadian researchers or start-ups, with rolling reviews. The Nature's Way team will provide a preliminary response to selected applicants of interest within four weeks. At that time, they may request additional information or schedule a meeting before confirming whether the application has been accepted.

Selected applicants will receive support and funding from Nature's Way. This may include securing funding to drive the successful completion of their project, as well as benefiting from the expertise of Nature's Way's highly specialized team across the value chain.

For details on how to apply and further background on the company and Innovation Challenge program, visit NaturesWay.com.

About Nature's Way

Founded in 1969, Nature's Way has been a pioneer in the health industry. Since then, Nature's Way has evolved to encompass more than 700 supplements from Fortify® Probiotics and Alive!® Multivitamins to oils and herbal products. Embracing the values of wisdom, integrity, authenticity and inclusivity, Nature's Way is inspired by nature to find and further a way to wellness. Through uncompromising standards, we deliver the highest quality products to our consumers to allow them to be at their best. We're on a continued mission to forward innovations that leverage ancient health practices, connect with nature, and encourage everyone – from every farmer, herbalist, employee and individual – to live their best life. This is how we pave the way to wellness.

1 KFF Health Tracking Poll May 2024: The Public's Use and Views of GLP-1 Drugs (KFF.org)

2 Keeping your Gut in Check (NIH)

SOURCE Nature's Way

[email protected]