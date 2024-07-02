Nature's Path Organic Foods Announces its 2024 Gardens for Good Winners!  

15 organic community gardens across the US and Canada are receiving $7,500 each

RICHMOND, BC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Nature's Path Organic Foods (Nature's Path), North America's leading organic breakfast and snack food company, is thrilled to announce the winners of its annual Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward campaign. The grant recipients – 10 organic community gardens in the United States and 5 from Canada – were selected for the meaningful role they play in making fresh and healthy organic food more accessible in their communities.

Nature's Path Organic Foods (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

"This year, we had so many amazing applicants, making it extremely hard to choose our finalists." says Jyoti Stephens, Nature's Path VP Mission and Strategy. "The winners we selected all exemplify the true spirit of Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward. Not only is every garden honoring the land by growing much-needed organic food for those in need in their communities, to echo the words of one of our winners, they are also creating a more beautiful, loving world."

Nature's Path Organic Foods is donating $7,500 each to the 15 deserving gardens, totaling more than $112,000. Since 2010, Nature's Path's Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward program has donated more than $930,000, supporting 120 organic community gardens in both the U.S. and Canada, and positioning Nature's path to exceed its commitment of donating more than $1 million to organic community gardens by 2028.

The 2024 winners were selected using a comprehensive evaluation process to prioritize garden initiatives that exhibit an exemplary commitment to organic practices with a notable impact on the wellbeing of their local community. The winners represent a diverse range of projects and communities, all sharing the common goal of sustainable, organic, community-centered partnership and service. And for the first time in the program's history, 100% of the 2024 Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward grant recipients are BIPOC-led or serving organizations.

The 2024 U.S. Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward Winners are:

Brooklyn Heights Community Garden – Nashville, TN

Galvez Garden – New Orleans, LA

– Land to Learn School Food Gardens – Newburgh, NY

Paradise Parking Plots Community Garden – Kent, WA

Revision – Denver, CO

Samaritan Farm – Rogers, AR

Seeds of Harmony – Portland, OR

Skyline Urban Ministry Garden – Oklahoma City, OK

Tapley Court Community Garden – Springfield, MA

Vallejo's People Garden – Vallejo, CA

The 2024 Canadian Gardens for Good: Plant it Forward Winners are:

Fresh Roots Urban Farm Society, Vancouver BC

Grow Your Own Food Garden, Clarington ON

Harvest Haven, London ON

IRCOM Greening Program, Winnipeg MB

The Sharing Farm, Richmond BC

"I have never been more inspired by our applicants than I have been this year," says Stephens. "Our 2024 winners are all organic changemakers, truly leaving the earth better than they found it. Congratulations to this year's winners and we look forward to sharing their stories over the coming year."

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, Love Child Organics® and Anita's Organic Mill®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

To learn more about this year's Garden for Good: Plant it Forward winners, head to: https://naturespath.com/gardens/

To learn more about Nature's Path Organic Foods, visit their website at www.naturespath.com or follow them on social:

Instagram: @NaturesPathOrganic

Facebook: Nature's Path Organic

TikTok: Naturespathorganic

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.

For further information, please contact Samantha Falk Communications at [email protected]