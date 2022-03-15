Nature Energy, a global leader in green energy, unveils biogas plant project in Farnham

Facility will produce 20 million cubic meters of renewable natural gas (RNG) from organic biomass

FARNHAM, QC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Nature Energy, a global leader in renewable energy, announced that it has acquired land in Farnham, Quebec, to build its first-ever biogas plant in North America. This is an important step for the Danish company to establish a large-scale facility to convert biomass from local agricultural production, industry and institutions into renewable natural gas (RNG) for the Quebec grid.

"It's fantastic that our ambitions to contribute to the ecological transition with farmers, businesses and the community beyond Denmark's borders are being realized here in Quebec. Our Danish facilities have allowed us to acquire unique expertise in the field of ecological transition. With this acquisition in Quebec, we are now taking our expertise abroad, which will contribute to the green transition worldwide," said Ole Hvelplund, President and CEO of Nature Energy.

Nature Energy looks forward to working with agricultural producers in the region, regardless of the size of their operation. The use of organic biomass (manure, slurry, etc.) helps reduce GHGs by providing consumers with a clean source of energy.

We are looking forward to working with Quebec farmers on this circular economy and green transition project, added Ole Hvelplund. Reducing the environmental impacts of human activity requires a global effort and we look forward to helping make a concrete difference in the green transition in Quebec by supplying RNG to the natural gas grid."

In addition to adding value to biomass produced by agriculture, industries, businesses and institutions, Nature Energy's project represents an investment of approximately $100 million that will create more than 200 jobs during the plant's construction phase and 15 permanent jobs once it is in operation.

"The fight against climate change is our common responsibility and today I am proud that Farnham is part of the solution, with a project that will have concrete results right here. The biogas plant will directly benefit local farmers, in addition to positioning our region as a leader in this field in Quebec. I hope that our example will inspire others to adopt the same solution," said Farnham Mayor Patrick Melchior.

Nature Energy plans to establish other plants in Canada.

Key facts

The project is expected to create 200 jobs during the construction phase and 15 high quality jobs during the operation phase.

In total, Nature Energy plans to invest C$100 million in the project.

in the project. The future plant is expected to produce 20 million cubic meters of climate-friendly RNG. This corresponds to a reduction of 80,000 tons of CO2. In comparison, it is necessary to remove XX diesel cars to achieve the same result.

The site of the future plant in Farnham is 10.8 hectares.

is 10.8 hectares. Nature Energy expects to be able to distribute its green gas by the end of 2024.

About Nature Energy

Nature Energy has in less than five years become one of the leading companies in the world to develop, build and operate industrial scale biogas plants. Based in Denmark, home of the world's most sustainable gas grid, where a quarter of Denmark's consumption of gas is covered by biomethane, Nature Energy is the industry leader operating 11 industrial size biogas plants producing one third of all biomethane in the Danish gas grid. By 2023, Nature Energy will have another two large scale biogas plants on the Danish grid. For more info : Nature Energy (nature-energy.com)

SOURCE Nature Energy

For further information: Media contact : Jean-Pascal Lavoie, Senior consultant, Le Cabinet de relations publiques NATIONAL, M : 418-208-4937, [email protected]