Natural and Man-Made Marvels Delight in Holland America Line's 2026-2027 Hawaii and Panama Canal Seasons

Access to ancient and modern wonders like the canal, Mayan ruins and Hawaii's volcanoes allow for full immersion in the destinations

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Holland America Line opened bookings for 2026-2027 Panama Canal and Hawaii Cruises. The voyages, ranging from 14 to 28 days, will sail aboard six ships with departures from five convenient North American homeports. The new itineraries bring guests to UNESCO World Heritage sites and exciting ports, as well as provide opportunities to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu.

One of Holland America Line's Ships Sails in the Panama Canal

Experience the Panama Canal

Guests dreaming of transiting the Panama Canal can choose from twelve voyages, ranging from 14 to 21 days, providing options for those seeking shorter or longer vacations. Cruises are aboard Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zuiderdam, and start or end in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Seattle, Washington; San Diego, California; or Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"It's easy to understand why the Panama Canal — one of the engineering wonders of the modern world — is on the top of so many of our guests' bucket lists," said Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment, revenue planning and analytics for Holland America Line. "Each cruise will transit the historic canal, giving guests a front row seat to the fascinating operation of locomotives that guide the ships through the locks. And not only will these itineraries that allow guests to not only experience a once-in-a-lifetime transit of the canal, but they also include exciting ports of call in both North and Latin America."

For a memorable extended vacation, guests can choose a 21-Day Panama Canal sailing from Vancouver to Fort Lauderdale aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. Guests will be able to experience 11 ports in eight countries and have the chance to visit multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Joya de Ceren Archaeological site in El Salvador for a glimpse of Mayan Life. The cruise also includes a call to RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, the cruise line's private island in the Bahamas.

And on select Panama Canal itineraries, guests can visit Acapulco, Mexico, with Holland America Line for the first time in nearly 15 years. The port — nearly 500 years old — is the gateway to stunning beaches, ancient ruins and culinary delights.

An Unforgettable Hawaiian Cruise Vacation

For travelers seeking the world-famous beaches of Hawaii, Holland America Line offers the choice of six itineraries ranging from 17 to 28 days. The cruises sail aboard Koningsdam, Noordam and Zaandam, and start or end in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Seattle, Washington; or San Diego, California.

Each cruise to Hawaii features onboard programming to help guests further immerse in the destination, including talks and performances from cultural ambassadors, as well as the chance to participate in hands-on activities like hula dancing and ukelele lessons.

For a more unique onboard experience, guests hoping to start new Thanksgiving traditions can embark on Zaandam, sailing roundtrip from San Diego. On Nov. 19, the ship will embark on an 18-Day Circle Hawaii Holiday cruise taking guests to five ports in Hawaii as well as a stop in Ensenada, Mexico. Those on board will arrive in Honolulu early on the morning of Thanksgiving Day and will enjoy an overnight call in Hawaii's capital city before heading to Hilo.

"Sailing with Holland America for the holidays provides a delightful and stress-free way to celebrate. We take pride in transforming our ships into a home-away-from-home during this festive season," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage, and room division for Holland America Line. "Our unique onboard experiences, coupled with visits to extraordinary destinations like Hawaii, are sure to create cherished holiday memories for years to come."

And for those who are hoping to visit both Alaska and Hawaii while only unpacking once, Holland America will offer a 27- or 28-Day Legendary Glaciers & Volcanoes: Alaska to Hawaii voyage aboard Noordam. The cruise — sailing roundtrip Seattle or Vancouver to Seattle — departs in September 2026 and will take guests up close to some of the states' contrasting natural wonders, first calling at six ports in Alaska and British Columbia, including Kodiak and Dutch Harbor, before heading south to four ports in Hawaii, including an overnight call in Honolulu. Guests will have the opportunity to see breaching whales, calving glaciers, cascading waterfalls and smoldering volcanoes for a truly unique "fire and ice" experience.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book 2026-2027 Hawaii and Panama Canal cruises with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included — plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Guests can also take advantage of Holland America Line's Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. Mariner Society loyalty members can enjoy up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom when these cruises open for sale. Guests must book these cruises within 90 days of product launch to receive the Exclusive Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus.

Beginning Have it All fares for 2026-2027 Hawaii cruises start at $3,029 and Panama Canal cruises start at $3,449, per person, double occupancy, depending on length. Taxes, fees, and port fees are included.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150+ years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal perfectly-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea, and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

SOURCE Holland America Line