MONTREAL, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Natura, a 100% Canadian-owned and operated company since 1992, has launched a groundbreaking line of oat beverages that surpasses the standards of current offerings in the oat beverage market. The plant-based drinks are made from 100% Organic Canadian and gluten-free oats and come in three flavours: Original, Vanilla, and Chocolate. The new products are now available at retailers across Canada, including online platforms like Amazon. With this launch, Natura continues offering consumers a healthier, more sustainable, and more affordable alternative to dairy, and other plant-based beverages.

Our full line of Organic & Gluten-Free Oat Beverages offered in 946 ml and 200 ml format, alongside our new barista oat beverages. (CNW Group/Natura)

Besides being creamy and indulgent, what sets Natura Organic and gluten-free Oat Beverages above current options in the market:

The only Gluten-Free Oat Beverage with a Canadian Coeliac stamp , ensuring safety for the concerned consumers.

, ensuring safety for the concerned consumers. Natura sources its Whole Gluten-Free Oats exclusively from the Canadian Prairies , where they are watered by rain and grown with the optimal conditions for organic crops.

, where they are watered by and grown with the optimal conditions for crops. The Gluten-Free Oats are cooked whole, and without the use of concentrates, protein extracts or isolates, ensuring a minimally processed beverage .

. The recipe calls for only vegan ingredients which are also soy-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences and needs.

which are also soy-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences and needs. The drinks are versatile , suitable for use in coffees, everyday recipes and in a nice glass of milk. They are also available in a 200ml format, ideal for lunchboxes and snacks on the go!

, suitable for use in coffees, everyday recipes and in a nice glass of milk. They are also available in a format, ideal for and on the go! By being locally sourced and manufactured, Natura minimizes environmental impact while supporting local farmers and economies with every sip and purchase.

Find our oat drinks in 946ml and 3 x 200ml formats at retailers throughout the province and Canada, including online platforms like Amazon.

"From cereals to smoothies, our products cater to a wide range of dietary preferences and culinary needs. Supporting local is at the heart of what we do. By choosing Natura, consumers not only enjoy a superior taste experience but also contribute to the growth of Canadian businesses and communities," added Ignace, the Vice President of Sales of Natura.

To learn more about Natura and its Gluten-Free Oat Beverages, visit www.natura.ca, or follow Natura on Instagram and Facebook.

