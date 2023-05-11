OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF), in partnership with JA Canada, is pleased to announce the national winners of the 2023 Ingenious+ youth innovation challenge. Ingenious+ offers young innovators aged 14-18 the opportunity to showcase their creativity and problem-solving skills by developing innovative solutions to real-world problems. Young innovators have the opportunity to win regional and national monetary awards and mentorship opportunities, which are supported by an ecosystem of innovation champions.

The national winners will be celebrated during Canadian Innovation Week #CIW (May 15th to 19th) on May 18th with an awards ceremony held at the National Arts Centre. The national winners will receive $10,000 and mentorship opportunities to take their innovations to the next stage.

Congratulations to the national Ingenious+ winners:

In the Technology and Entrepreneurship category, Elijah Cosby's U-VAD - Ultrasonic Visual Assistance Device helps individuals who have severe sight loss to navigate their surroundings with ease.

In the Equity and Inclusion category, Thivya Jeyapalan's Key of Sight Music Program for Disabled & Vulnerable Individuals creates specialized music programs for disabled individuals.

In the Health and Well-being category, Aaron Zhao's ExoTremor: A Low-Cost, 3D-Printed Exoskeleton that Suppresses Hand Tremors in Movement Disorder Patients'.

In the Community and Civic Engagement category, Allan Guo's Inspo: For Caregivers, a social support app for caregivers.

In the Climate Change and the Environment category, Errita Xu's Agro-Based Deicers offer an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional road salts.

Earlier this month, the top 57 regional winners were also announced and celebrated during a virtual ceremony. Each regional winner was awarded $1,000 plus mentorship opportunities. These young innovators are making a difference in their communities and beyond, and we're excited to celebrate their achievements!

"On behalf of everyone involved in supporting Ingenious+, congratulations to all the national and regional winners," recognized Teresa Marques, President & CEO, Rideau Hall Foundation. "The RHF is committed to spotlighting and celebrating Canadian innovation success stories and inspiring the next generation of dreamers and doers. But stories alone are not enough. They need to be paired with real financial resourcing, and given access to the right tools and mentorship, starting at a young age. This is why we created Ingenious+ and why we're so excited to be celebrating and supporting this first group of amazing young innovators."

For more information about the national winners and their innovations, please visit our website at ingeniousplus.ca.

About Canadian Innovation Week

Powered by the Rideau Hall Foundation, Canadian Innovation Week (#CIW23) is a 5-day celebration recognizing and supporting ingenuity across all sectors, happening May 15-19. Organizations and individuals across the country share stories of inspiring Canadian innovators and innovations that are changing the world one idea at a time.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a registered national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve lives and foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive. Learn more at www.rhf-frh.ca.

